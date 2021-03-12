These Tom Cruise Deepfakes Are So Seamless Even Security Analysts Are Worried

Professor Farid suggests that if one were to make a deepfake video of Jeff Bezos saying that Amazon's earnings had taken a hit, such a convincing video could impact the stock market before anybody took the time to realize it wasn't real. As such, there could be real material consequences to such creations. And looking at the Tom Cruise video here, it's hard to imagine such a thing isn't at least possible. There is still a feeling that this video doesn't look quite "right," but those red flags are much harder to see as technology continues to develop.