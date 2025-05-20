I’m Usually Not Down For AI-Generated Videos, But I Found A Last Of Us Reimagining That I Can’t Stop Watching

It’s scary how much AI-generated imagery is advancing these days. We’ve gone from making barely recognizable images only a few years ago to more recent creations like the Harry Potter cast as Disney characters or the Friends cast as gym rats that almost pull themselves out of the “Uncanny Valley.” I’m usually someone who isn’t down for these types of things. However, I can’t stop watching this AI video reimagining The Last of Us as a gritty ‘80s horror flick.

After spending too much time with all the Last of Us Season 2 discourse online since the show returned to the 2025 TV schedule in April, I was honestly excited when I stumbled upon this video by YouTuber Sora AI. The content creator takes the original game and makes it look like some of the best horror movies with its grittiness and AI-generated imagery. I’ll discuss it further after the jump:

THE LAST OF US - 1980s Live-Action Horror Movie - YouTube Watch On

Seriously, how great does this video look? Unlike the current season of The Last of Us, which looks way too clean, this nearly two-and-a-half-minute video is dirty, gritty, sweaty and terrifying as all hell. Those sound effects, the droning music track and the off-putting visuals all create an experience that is both unique and wholly familiar.

It’s wild watching scenes like the chaotic and harrowing opening sequence, Joel and Ellie confronting an irate Bill in his walled-off city and the big showdown with the Fireflies, made to look like something out of one of George A. Romero’s best movies. In fact, there were times when I had to remind myself that this wasn’t a young Cailee Spaeny playing Ellie but instead the creation of some generative AI program.

This Whole Video Is Great, But Two Moments Stand Out The Most

While the whole AI-generated reimagining of The Last of Us is absolutely terrifying and moody as hell, there are two moments stand out the most. One sent a shiver down my spine and the other my my heart sink.

I’m not saying The Last of Us Season 1 didn’t do a good job of recreating the winter portion of the game with its version of David (Scott Shepherd). Nevertheless, this AI video brings the character’s villainy and creepiness out incredibly in only a few seconds. That grin, those dead eyes, and unsettling body language send a shiver down my spine.

Moments earlier, the video introduces Henry and Sam, two of the most tragic characters from the first game and first season of TLoU. The shots of a young Sam playing with a Transformers-like toy and Henry putting his hands in the air are so lifelike, so detailed, and so tragic, especially knowing how their tragic stories end.

Though I’m still not fully down with everything people are doing with AI these days, these little videos are fun to watch and even more fun to talk about. If you want to say up with the conversation about The Last of Us Season 2, you may want to get caught up by watching all available episodes with a Max subscription before the big Season 2 finale hits HBO on Sunday, May 25th at 9 p.m. ET.