Why Da 5 Bloods On Netflix Opens The Way It Does, According To Spike Lee

Spike Lee used Da 5 Bloods opening to reach across different generations. The footage allowed the film to remind Baby Boomers and Gen X of a time that still lives on in their minds. At the same time, he was able to show Millennials and Gen Z a part of history they may be unaware of. Using old footage showed so many parallels between the modern day movements, such as Black Lives Matter and Defund the Police, and movements of the 1960s. Being a child of the 1960s, Lee could see those similarities between his generation and current generations.