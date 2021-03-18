Tom And Jerry And 6 Other Movies That Prove Hollywood Should Stop It With The Classic Cartoons

It gets crazier, because the Chipmunks get all caught up in this wild adventure, only for it to be revealed in the end that they stole someone else's engagement ring. Dave was never going to ask his girlfriend to marry him, so the entire "road chip" was all for naught. The Chipmunks got put on a no-fly list over this shit. Can you imagine how that's going to impact their touring capabilities? Perhaps that's why there hasn't been a follow-up, though it may also be because the franchise has run its course.