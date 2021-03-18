Why Zack Snyder’s Justice League Uses That Aspect Ratio, According To The Cinematographer

I think that we should respect every filmmaker, and every filmmaker’s choice and opinion. When I had my first meeting with Zack about Justice League, and that was even before he even offered me the job, this was just sort of a preliminary meeting, he mentioned the aspect ratio and that he would love to do something in this aspect ratio. It’s a format that has been used for many, many decades before. In the Fifties and Sixties, suddenly widescreen came in and everything else. (But) I've always loved the idea, because we are now so used to seeing those Hollywood movies in that widescreen aspect ratio, and a lot of them look very similar, or the same. So when Zack came to me and mentioned that aspect ratio, I was like, ‘That could be so awesome.’