Jamie Foxx Has A Message For The Fans As Soul Just Keeps On Making History

As Jamie Foxx pointed out, Soul has continued to make history at every turn. The film has been one of the few hybrid releases to have the best of both worlds. It was huge on streaming and at the international box office despite the ongoing pandemic. Besides its distinction within Pixar’s legacy, Foxx was able to bring Joe Gardner to life through his sense of timing and emotion in the film. So, he and the cast deserved just as much praise as the writers, animators and directors. With that said, the film came off as a true collaboration between everyone involved.