There’s A Justice League Easter Egg In The Final Shot Of Zack Snyder’s Movie, Here’s Where To Look

Zack Snyder knew he was going to get one shot at telling the Justice League story of his dreams. So he made sure to include EVERYTHING he wanted, from a Batman-Joker verbal confrontation, to the tease of a Hall of Justice that’s visible to eagle-eyed viewers. That’s right, Snyder is a guest on CinemaBlend’s official ReelBlend podcast, and dropped the tease that in the final shot of the movie, you can see the physical construction happening on Wayne Manor, turning the rundown mansion into the legendary Hall of Justice.
Zack Snyder confirmed to the ReelBlend hosts:
If you look at Wayne Manor, it’s still under construction. They’re basically turning it into Justice League headquarters. In IMAX, you can really see it.
The moment occurs as Martian Manhunter (Harry Lennix) appears to Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) while the Batman figure is at his lakeside home. J’onn J’onzz tells Wayne that there’s a war coming, and that while he has been on the sidelines for far too long, he now has a vested interest in our planet, and is willing to fight alongside the Justice League.
As Martian Manhunter flies off into the great unknown, we focus on the vast lake and the reflection of the home in it. But if you allow your eye to wander to the back right of the frame, you see in the distance the amount of additions that are happening to Wayne Manor, building off of the scene where Bruce and Diana have come in and set up a location for a Great Hall, with a large table that has seats for plenty of DC heroes.
It’s a delicious tease, but what will come of it? While we now know that Zack Snyder’s Justice League universe has a burgeoning Hall of Justice -- and that the Hall will be destroyed by a furious Superman in the Knightmare future -- we’d need more movies in this universe to be greenlit by a studio that feels like it didn’t fully connect with Snyder’s approach to this material. Is the Hall of Justice built on a storytelling cul-de-sac?
Fans won’t think that’s a good idea. The reaction to Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max has been positive, with even skeptical critics coming over to the side of this film being a vast improvement over the 2017 hack job, and a natural continuation to the world that Snyder built in Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
As Zack Snyder also told ReelBlend, that Knightmare future isn’t that far off. The storyteller estimates that it’s roughly five years between the end of his current movie, and the moment that plunges Superman into the anti-life, triggering the apocalyptic hellscape that Batman and his crew must survive. Will we see it? Will fans Restore the SnyderVerse? Time will only tell.