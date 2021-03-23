Why Godzilla: King Of The Monsters Is A Must-Watch Before Seeing Godzilla Vs. Kong

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Something happened when the trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong was released that sort of blew me away: people got really excited about it. I mean, that's not to say that I expected the new film's trailer to go by completely unnoticed, but i was surprised by the degree to which people seemed to get really excited about Godzilla vs. Kong. That's because they certainly didn't seem to feel the same way about the movie's direct predecessor, Godzilla: King of the Monsters.