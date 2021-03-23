Suicide Squad’s David Ayer Posts Short, Sad Response After Ayer Cut News

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It's been a wild time for comic book fans, as last week Zack Snyder's Justice League finally saw the light of day. When it was first revealed that the four-hour streaming event had found a home on HBO Max, fans immediately began hoping that 2017's Suicide Squad would get the same treatment. After all, director David Ayer has been open about how the studio similarly interfered with his original vision. Unfortunately Warner Bros. made a statement to the contrary, and now Ayer has personally responded to the bad news.