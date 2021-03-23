Suicide Squad’s David Ayer Posts Short, Sad Response After Ayer Cut News

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
It's been a wild time for comic book fans, as last week Zack Snyder's Justice League finally saw the light of day. When it was first revealed that the four-hour streaming event had found a home on HBO Max, fans immediately began hoping that 2017's Suicide Squad would get the same treatment. After all, director David Ayer has been open about how the studio similarly interfered with his original vision. Unfortunately Warner Bros. made a statement to the contrary, and now Ayer has personally responded to the bad news.
Moviegoers have been sounding off with #ReleaseTheAyerCut for a few months, as we patiently awaited Zack Snyder's Justice League to finally arrive. David Ayer even expressed interest in making this happen, although he was doubtful Warner Bros. would make such a move. And when the studio officially shut down those rumors, Ayer responded with a short, sad post on social media. Check it out.
One word and a seriously sad emoji is all David Ayer said about Suicide Squad's alternate cut. While the filmmaker might not be surprised by this turn of events, he's still sad that his original vision for the villain-centric blockbuster will likely never see the light of day. But that won't stop fans from hoping.
The above post comes to us from David Ayer's personal Twitter. He's super active on social media, and has been candid about his time working on Suicide Squad. This includes how much of the movie was altered by the studio in an attempt to make the movie more Deadpool-esque with extra comedy. What's more, Ayer maintains that Harley and Joker's story was eviscerated in the theatrical cut.
Jared Leto's role in Suicide Squad was mostly left on the cutting room floor, with the Oscar-winning actor having only a tertiary presence in the blockbuster. This came after months of stories about his performance and wild on-set antics. Leto was recently able to reprise his role for the first time during the epilogue of Zack Snyder's Justice League.
The Snyder Cut is a truly unprecedented project, one that has the possibility to have implications throughout the entertainment world. Fans campaigned for years ahead of Warner Bros.' deal with Zack Snyder to release the four-hour movie HBO Max. The studio shelled millions for the necessary editing and visual effects, as well as Snyder's brief reshoots. But it doesn't seem that Warner Bros. is hoping for lightning to strike twice.
Instead of the Ayer Cut arriving, the villain-centric property will get new life with James Gunn's The Suicide Squad this summer. The R-rated blockbuster will be a reboot/sequel to the 2017 original, featuring a handful of returning characters. But everyone involved has highlighted what a distinctly different project it is this time around. Luckily, the wait for that DC flick is nearly over.
