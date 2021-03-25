Zack Snyder's Justice League: The Major Scenes That Were Changed Or Removed

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Warning: spoilers for Zack Snyder’s Justice League are in play. If you haven’t seen the Snyder Cut just yet, you may want to flash the other way, just to make sure you don’t spoil any of the changes.

Change is a word that’s pretty deeply associated with Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The director’s original vision was subject to such forces when put into the hands of Joss Whedon, resulting in a theatrical Justice League that changed quite a bit of the tone and meaning from the Snyder Cut. Not to mention, the world inside of the film is a society very much in flux after the discovery of metahumans. There’s even a chapter title in the restored version of Zack Snyder’s 2017 vision that’s entitled “Change Machine.” It all leads to one big question: just what are the biggest differences between the theatrical and Snyder Cut of Justice League, and how exactly do they hit?