Should You Be Team Godzilla Or Team King Kong? Director Adam Wingard Has A Great Take

The lead up to the big battle in Godzilla vs. Kong has asked fans to pick a side. A lot of the film's promotional material has focused on the idea that everybody should go into the movie either as a part of Team Kong or Team Godzilla. That same promotional material has teased the idea that "one will fall" so this isn';t a semantic argument. You've got a 50% chance of picking the side that loses. As the film's director, one might expect that Adam Wingard might try to remain a neutral party in this whole thing, but apparently that's not the case.