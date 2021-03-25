Why Zack Snyder's Justice League Is Changing My Mind About Ezra Miller's Flash

The Snyder Cut balances a number of really intriguing elements about Barry Allen. For one, there’s the introduction of his relationship with his father, Henry Allen, who is wrongly imprisoned for the murder of Barry's mother. The arc of the movie really focused on Barry accepting that he cannot live in the past, and he has to embrace where he’s been, where he is and where he is going in order to be the hero he is meant to be. And then there is his relationship with his Flash mantle itself. The way Flash really respected his Justice League teammates and was willing to risk it all for their mission felt powerful and wholesome, and grounded a larger-than-life movie mainly centering on gods among men.