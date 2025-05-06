Grant Gustin Had A Cutesy Response When Asked Who Should Play The Flash In James Gunn's New DC Universe

News
By published

I love this so much.

Grant Gustin wearing The Flash uniform without mask
(Image credit: The CW)

Grant Gustin still has a long career in Hollywood ahead of him, but I'm sure he'll still be talking about The Flash for as long as he lives. His iconic CW series helped bring the character more mainstream popularity than ever, though DC failed to reward him for that with a cameo in Ezra Miller's multiversal movie. I might have a chip on my shoulder if I were him, and he seemingly nodded to that slight while addressing the upcoming DC movies under James Gunn's umbrella.

Several beloved cast members from The Flash were on hand at Comic Con Liverpool (via @Flashverse_yt), and Grant Gustin couldn't help but get a little cheeky when he was asked who he felt would be a good choice to eventually play Barry Allen within Gunn's DCU. The actor's lack of a direct answer ended up being better than any straightforward response he could've given. As he put it:

I’m not giving them any good casting ideas. [Laughs.]

Gustin would sooner talk about The Flash's TV cast getting an Arrowverse movie than he would discuss anything about other Barry Allen incarnations, and I get it. He faced a slew of those questions at every turn during the long period while Miller's Flash movie came together.

Plus, it's funny to see him leaning into the narrative over the years that he's felt he never really got his flowers from DC for his work on The Flash, at least in the same way that colleague Stephen Amell did for his years on Arrow.

More On The Flash

Grant Gustin as costumed Barry Allen in The Flash Season 9

(Image credit: The CW)

The Flash’s Grant Gustin Was Always Confident The Arrow Spinoff Would Have A Long And ‘Popular’ Run, But One Co-Star Wasn't So Sure

Of course, Grant Gustin's snub had to sting a little more, given that his show was used to hype up Ezra Miller's movie with an unexpected cameo from the actor during the Crisis crossover. With the sheer amount of cameos The Flash movie wedged into its runtime, it was baffling that there wasn't a single scene set up to acknowledge Gustin's DC legacy.

The fact that Grant Gustin can make a tongue-in-cheek joke seemingly referencing all that drama, however, makes me feel like he's not too worried about whether he's involved in the future of The Flash or not. That said, the actor has gone on the record and said that if James Gunn were to ask him to play the hero again, he'd do it.

Meanwhile, there has been a fan casting circulating the web, with some hoping Glen Powell would portray the speedster. Ultimately, James Gunn went with a relative newcomer in David Corwenswet for his Superman, so I don't think it's too wild to speculate he may do the same for whoever becomes his Barry Allen. Maybe Gustin can get a cameo as another character in the DCU, or play a younger version of Barry's father on the fateful night his mother died?

Those with a Netflix subscription can now enjoy Grant Gustin's time in The Flash and revisit some of his best adventures as the DC superhero. CinemaBlend is also keeping an eye on updates for James Gunn's DC universe, and is ready for the premiere of Superman this summer.

Mick Joest
Mick Joest
Content Producer

Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about flash

Reverse-Flash Actor Tom Cavanagh Saw The Flash Movie, Shares What He Thought Was A ‘Good Call’ For Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen

Andy Muschietti Has His Own Theory About Why The Flash Movie Failed (And It’s Not CGI’d Babies)

The Person Who Drove Through Jennifer Aniston's Gate Is Now The Subject Of An Investigation
See more latest
Most Popular
Jennifer Aniston barely smiling in The Morning Show.
The Person Who Drove Through Jennifer Aniston's Gate Is Now The Subject Of An Investigation
Jean smiling in fancy dress looking out at city in American Psycho
I Love American Psycho Vet Chloë Sevigny's Pitch To Return For The Remake, And Am Amused By How She Referred To The Director's Now-Dead DCU Movie
the thunderbolts team
Did Thunderbolts*’ Void Get Other Marvel Heroes? The Movie’s Writer Offers Honest Thoughts
Kelly Clarkson&#039;s music video for &quot;Where Have You Been&quot;
Is Kelly Clarkson Done Writing Breakup Songs? She Revealed Her Latest Single Was Inspired By A Popular TV Show: ‘It’s Not Weird, Man’
Jennifer Garner talking on The View.
Jennifer Garner Has A Lot Of Nicknames, But I Wasn't Prepared For The Sweet Fan Responses On Her Just 'Jen To Most' Post
Sean &quot;P. Diddy&quot; Combs talks about Capital Prepatory Harlem.
Prosecutors In Diddy's Trial Request Judge Bar Attorney From The Courtroom After He Allegedly Consulted With Rapper's Lawyers
Keanu Reeves in the middle of training in John Wick Chapter 4.
Chad Stahelski Knows The John Wick Saga Was 'Pretty Wrapped Up.' How He's Approaching Bringing A 5th Movie To The Screen
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again. He&#039;s talking while sitting in a courtoom.
Avengers: Doomsday’s Chair Video Had A Lot Of Names, But Charlie Cox Wasn’t Among Them. What The Daredevil Actor Had To Say
Ben Stiller in The Secret Life of Walter Mitty and Adam Scott on Severance.
Ben Stiller Shares A Lovely Take On Why He Interacts With Severance Fans On Social Media, And I Wish All Of The Internet Was Like This
Ariana Grande&#039;s Glinda holding up black witch hat in Wicked
‘We Have A Lot To Live Up To’: Wicked Writer Gets Real About Pressure To Deliver With For Good