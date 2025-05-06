Grant Gustin Had A Cutesy Response When Asked Who Should Play The Flash In James Gunn's New DC Universe

Grant Gustin still has a long career in Hollywood ahead of him, but I'm sure he'll still be talking about The Flash for as long as he lives. His iconic CW series helped bring the character more mainstream popularity than ever, though DC failed to reward him for that with a cameo in Ezra Miller's multiversal movie. I might have a chip on my shoulder if I were him, and he seemingly nodded to that slight while addressing the upcoming DC movies under James Gunn's umbrella.

Several beloved cast members from The Flash were on hand at Comic Con Liverpool (via @Flashverse_yt), and Grant Gustin couldn't help but get a little cheeky when he was asked who he felt would be a good choice to eventually play Barry Allen within Gunn's DCU. The actor's lack of a direct answer ended up being better than any straightforward response he could've given. As he put it:

I’m not giving them any good casting ideas. [Laughs.]

Gustin would sooner talk about The Flash's TV cast getting an Arrowverse movie than he would discuss anything about other Barry Allen incarnations, and I get it. He faced a slew of those questions at every turn during the long period while Miller's Flash movie came together.

Plus, it's funny to see him leaning into the narrative over the years that he's felt he never really got his flowers from DC for his work on The Flash, at least in the same way that colleague Stephen Amell did for his years on Arrow.

Of course, Grant Gustin's snub had to sting a little more, given that his show was used to hype up Ezra Miller's movie with an unexpected cameo from the actor during the Crisis crossover. With the sheer amount of cameos The Flash movie wedged into its runtime, it was baffling that there wasn't a single scene set up to acknowledge Gustin's DC legacy.

The fact that Grant Gustin can make a tongue-in-cheek joke seemingly referencing all that drama, however, makes me feel like he's not too worried about whether he's involved in the future of The Flash or not. That said, the actor has gone on the record and said that if James Gunn were to ask him to play the hero again, he'd do it.

Meanwhile, there has been a fan casting circulating the web, with some hoping Glen Powell would portray the speedster. Ultimately, James Gunn went with a relative newcomer in David Corwenswet for his Superman, so I don't think it's too wild to speculate he may do the same for whoever becomes his Barry Allen. Maybe Gustin can get a cameo as another character in the DCU, or play a younger version of Barry's father on the fateful night his mother died?

Those with a Netflix subscription can now enjoy Grant Gustin's time in The Flash and revisit some of his best adventures as the DC superhero. CinemaBlend is also keeping an eye on updates for James Gunn's DC universe, and is ready for the premiere of Superman this summer.