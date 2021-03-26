James Gunn's The Suicide Squad Trailer Has A Crazy Harley Quinn And King Shark Ripping A Man In Half

You might be wondering what is going on here. Didn’t you already see a Suicide Squad movie? And didn’t that movie ALSO feature Margot Robbie as the lunatic Harley Quinn? Yes, and yes. But one of the freedoms that DC Films has worked toward in the past few years is establishing a universe where filmmakers with strong creative ideas could come and pitch ideas -- maybe like a Joker movie starring Joaquin Phoenix -- then be encouraged to go fly. James Gunn had an idea for a The Suicide Squad movie. The first trailer suggests that it was a very very good idea.