Disneyland Reopening: What To Expect Based On What's Happening At Walt Disney World

Most Attraction Pre-Shows Will Be Gone

The one thing that traditionally sets Disneyland and other Disney Parks apart from their competitors is the attention to detail. It's the way that the attractions really make you feel like you're in another world. Part of the way these rides do that is by making even the act of waiting in line part of the experience. Many popular attractions have pre-show experiences where you watch a short film or have some other experience that is part of setting up the story and the mood. Unfortunately, expect most or all of these to be down in order to allow for the line itself to be socially distant.