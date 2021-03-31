Wonder Woman 1984’s Connie Nielsen Reveals Why She Thinks The Sequel Wasn’t As Well Received As The Original

In addition to the director taking on more expectations, Connie Nielsen says fans also felt like they were holding out for more from the film with having to wait so long to see it. Usually when delays happen with films in the pre-pandemic world, it's because the film needs fine tuning or it is getting improved in some way. That just hasn’t been the case since COVID hit and, in the same interview with Den of Geek, Nielsen says she believes Wonder Woman 1984 was put under abnormal judgement - even more so than your typical sequel would have been. She said: