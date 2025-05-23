Sydney Sweeney Says There Are 3 Big Reasons It Doesn’t Matter Madame Web Flopped, And I Love Her Attitude
You can't say Madame Web didn't make an impact online.
The superhero genre is a popular one, with a number of shared universes currently in play. That includes Sony's Spider-Verse (which doesn't actually include Peter Parker), with projects like Kraven and Madame Web, which are currently streaming with a Netflix subscription. The latter project featured Sydney Sweeney as Julia Cornwell, and she recently offered three reasons why she's not upset the movie flopped.
Madame Web bombed at the box office upon its release, and the movie's critical and audience response was also overwhelmingly negative. While Madame Web performed on Netflix, it might have been more hate watching than actual enjoyment. While speaking with Empire, the Euphoria star shared some positives from her time on that infamous project. In her words:
She's not wrong. Sydney Sweeney started a collaboration with Sony thanks to her performance in the superhero flick, and it looks like that's opened the doors for more projects within the studio. So while Madame Web's ending might not have actually set up a new franchise, the project was still a major step forward for the actress/producer.
Sweeney credits Madame Web with being able to work on Anyone But You, which was as super successful rom-com. So she doesn't seem to upset about how her tenure as Spider-Woman was. In the same interview, she shared another reason she was happy to take on the infamous movie, offering:
This really tracks, especially when you consider how many adult-themed projects the actress has been in. That includes Sweeney's tragic time on The Handmaid's Tale, as well as the nudity and sex scenes involved in Euphoria (which is streaming with a Max subscription). Those aren't exactly titles that she can share with her younger family members.
While Madame Web was a critical and box offie failure, that doesn't take anything away from Sydney Sweeney's memories of working on the film. As she put it:
Honesty, that seems like a super healthy perspective on the job as a whole. Not every movie is going to be a hit, so instead Sweeney has to find fulfillment in actually filming and creating on set.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
So while Madame Web didn't perform at the box office, it sounds like Sydney Sweeney still thinks that the movie worked for her. And her career continues to thrive, with a number of projects still arriving on the 2025 movie release list.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.