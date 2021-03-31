Disneyland Is Introducing A New Snack, And I May Vomit

I'm definitely not a food snob, and I consider myself a rather adventurous eater, but that just looks gross. The combination of pickle and hot dog make sense when you consider that relish is a common topping for the sandwich (yeah, I said it), but just thinking about the blend of textures here is just super unappealing. Just imagine your teeth first going through the crumbly bread, then through to a wet log of pickle, on down to the squishy meat of a hot dog, and I dare you to tell me that makes your mouth water.