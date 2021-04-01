Mission: Impossible - Has Ethan Hunt Been Secretly Fighting The Syndicate His Whole Career?

If the Mission: Impossible franchise series is following the path that’s suggested above, it looks like Eugene Kittridge and Ethan Hunt are about to team up on the ultimate quest to shut down The Syndicate, and all off-shoots, once and for all. Then again, this is a legendary brand that is known for pulling the wool over the world’s eyes, with a greater truth awaiting us all with Mission: Impossible 7’s debut on November 19. Theories like this will make the wait worth it, especially with the promise of more breadcrumbs dropping between now and then.