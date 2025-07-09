Chronicles Of Narnia Alum Ben Barnes Shares Thoughts On Greta Gerwig’s Reboot

One can fully understand and respect Ben Barnes having a special place in his heart for The Chronicles Of Narnia. After all, his eponymous role in The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian was his big breakout and had a huge part in the career that he has built to this day. But does that mean he has any feelings of ill will toward the reboot of the franchise that is currently being developed by Greta Gerwig? Not at all. In fact, he's actually "thrilled."

Barnes latest project is a completely different adaptation – namely MGM+'s series based on Stephen King's novel The Institute – and during a recent interview on the show's press tour with Variety, he reflected on his experience with Chronicles Of Narnia and the future of C.S. Lewis' work in Hollywood. Discussing the fantasy epic, the actor explained that there is no one definitive way to adapt a beloved book, and he is excited to see Gerwig's vision, saying,

With classic literature, there’s no end to the ways they can be adapted as long as it’s being fresh and it’s speaking to a new generation. I think that those stories have this one, some fantasy really allows you to tell beautifully allegorical stories about hope and goodness and faith. I think that it’d be really interesting to see her take on that. I’m thrilled that [Narnia] is getting retold.

Ben Barnes made his debut as Prince Caspian in 2008, and he reprised the role two years later in The Chronicle s Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader. The blockbuster series ended following that film, but Greta Gerwig has been developing a new vision for Netflix since July 2023.

The new adaptation will reportedly be using The Magician's Nephew (the sixth of the seven books) as its primary source material, and the project has been building an all-star cast in the last few months. Emma Mackey will be playing the coveted role of the White Witch, and trades have announced Carey Mulligan, Daniel Craig (linked to play Uncle Andrew) and Meryl Streep as also being attached. The movie is set to come out in time for Thanksgiving in 2026 (specifically on November 26), and the film won't be exclusively available for Netflix subscribers upon release: with the power afforded her by the billion-dollar success of Barbie, Greta Gerwig was able to negotiate a limited IMAX release for the blockbuster.

There will hopefully be more news very soon about the new Chronicles Of Narnia movie, so be on the look out for updates. And if you're curious about what the actor formally known as Prince Caspian is up to, you'll be able to see him star opposite Mary-Louise Parker in MGM+'s The Institute, which will make its premiere this Sunday, July 13.