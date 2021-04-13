8 Movies That Explore Asian American History And Culture

Joy Luck Club (1993)

Only the second major studio film to feature a predominantly Asian cast (go back nearly 30 years to the problematic Flower Drum Song for the first), Wayne Wang directed this multi-generational movie based on the book of the same name. Featuring early performances from The Mandalorian actress Ming-na Wen, as well as Rosalind Chao and Lisa Lu, The Joy Luck Club is about four older Chinese immigrants who regularly see each other for mahjong and storytelling. Each has an adult daughter and deals with the struggles of leaving China and their attempts to bond and connect with their first generation daughters.

This '90s film holds a special place for a certain group of first generation Chinese-American immigrants, as it authentically depicts both the struggles their parents went through, as well as the struggle to be raised Eastern at home, but live in a Western society. This film was also one of the first to depict Chinese Americans not as caricatures, but as legitimate, realized people, warts and all.

