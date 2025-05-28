I Never Rent Movies, But Bowen Yang's The Wedding Banquet Was Worth Every Penny

The age of streaming has greatly changed the entertainment industry as a whole. Some folks are less inclined to go to theaters, while I personally try to avoid paying top dollar for a one-time rental at home. Andrew Ahn's The Wedding Banquet was a hit at Sundance, but I unfortunately didn't get to see the LGBTQ+ rom-com. I decided to actually rent it once it became available last weekend, and have to say it's worth every penny.

While Bowen Yang is primarily known for his tenure on SNL (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription), he's done a variety of acclaimed films as well. He and Ahn previously worked together on Fire Island before casting Yang as one of the four protagonists for The Wedding Banquet. The movie is equal parts comedy and heart, and I can't recommend renting (or buying) the title ASAP.

Fire Island was pretty underrated, but plenty of folks with a Hulu subscription got to see how great it was. The Wedding Banquet is another authentic queer story, one that shows the power of chosen family within the LGBT+ community. CinemaBlend's Wedding Banquet review was overwhelmingly positive, so it's sad that its theatrical run came and went so quickly.

But its life On Demand may help The Wedding Banquet reach more audiences, queer or otherwise. Despite being a new title to be released into homes, the price point is way more reasonable than most titles when they're first available to rent. Ahn's crystallized vision definitely makes it a worthwhile way to support the film.

(Image credit: Sundance Institute/Luka Cyprian)

We follow two same-sex couples in the movie, as they try to support each other and find their happy ending. Angela and Lee (Kelly Marie Tran and Lily Gladstone) are struggling to become parents, given the financial toll of IVF. Meanwhile, Min ( Han Gi-chan ) would like a visa to continue living in America and dating Chris (Yang). They hatch a plan to marry each other's partners and fool Min's family in Korea. As you might have guessed, hilarity and tears ensue.

Ultimately, The Wedding Banquet's ending is beautiful and perfectly wraps the film's narrative into a touching, perfect bow. I won't spoil how the movie's various conflicts are resolved, but the story is a meditation on family, acceptance, queerness, and love.

While I am truly obsessed with Yang's character Pfannee from Wicked, and loved his first run as a leading man in Fire Island, I've got to say that his work as Chris is outstanding. He's endlessly funny, but his vulnerability and way of portraying the character (flaws and all) are a huge boon. Indeed, all four of the movie's leading quartet of actors made me cry throughout its runtime.

The Wedding Banquet is available to rent or purchase as part of the 2025 movie release list. And I sincerely hope Ahn and Yang work together again.