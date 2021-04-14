Peter Dinklage's New Superhero Movie Has Cast A Doctor Sleep Star

While the original Toxic Avenger centered around a man who was the butt of all the jokes getting mutated into a monster and using his new form to fight seemingly random bad guys, this new reboot seems to be starting out with a bit more plot to it. While the idea of toxic waste transforming the lead into a mutant holds true, the reboot will center around the Toxic Avenger saving his son and community from corruption. With this new version of the Toxic Avenger having a son before he turns into the mutated, superhuman monster we all love, it leads to the possibility that Jacob Tremblay will be playing this son.