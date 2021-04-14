Peter Dinklage's New Superhero Movie Has Cast A Doctor Sleep Star

B-movie and Troma fans, get ready to lose your minds, because a low-key beloved classic is getting a reboot soon! Troma Entertainment’s arguably most popular film The Toxic Avenger is getting a reimagining led by Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage. Not much is released about the reboot film yet, however it has been announced that Dinklage will be joined by a Doctor Sleep star.
According to Deadline, Doctor Sleep’s Jacob Tremblay will be starring opposite Peter Dinklage in the upcoming reboot of the low budget, yet iconic movie The Toxic Avenger. While it’s already confirmed that Dinklage will be playing the titular character of normal dude-turned-mutant vigilante, it’s unknown what role Tremblay will play in the film, which Arnold Schwarzenegger was once reportedly attached to.
Jacob Tremblay is only the second cast member to be announced, so it’s probable that he will appear as one of the iconic figures of the original film. Conversely, maybe he's playing brand new character who has a large role in the reboot. It’s worth noting that Tremblay, although having become quite the name in Hollywood already, is only 14 years old, so that narrows the selection of characters down quite a bit.
While the original Toxic Avenger centered around a man who was the butt of all the jokes getting mutated into a monster and using his new form to fight seemingly random bad guys, this new reboot seems to be starting out with a bit more plot to it. While the idea of toxic waste transforming the lead into a mutant holds true, the reboot will center around the Toxic Avenger saving his son and community from corruption. With this new version of the Toxic Avenger having a son before he turns into the mutated, superhuman monster we all love, it leads to the possibility that Jacob Tremblay will be playing this son.
Even though he is still a young face in Hollywood, Jacob Tremblay has a resume that is nothing to dismiss. He is probably most famous for his role as Jack in Room with Brie Larson, for which he won a number of awards at just 9 years old. Since then, he’s been spitting out a number of projects every year and has major voice acting roles in the upcoming Luca and The Little Mermaid, both of which are large Disney productions.
There’s really not a lot that has been announced about the upcoming Toxic Avenger reboot. We don’t have a full cast list or production start date, so a release date may be pretty far off. However, with what we do know and two major actors who have a proven track record with putting their best foot forward on screen, there seems to be a lot to look forward to in terms of the reboot’s potential. We will keep up to date with this story and bring you more mutant news when it becomes available!