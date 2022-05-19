Marvel's Blade Movie: All The Updates For The MCU Film So Far

There is a lot to look forward to from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the many upcoming Marvel movies and many upcoming Marvel TV shows to stream on Disney+. However, one of the most hotly anticipated projects is Marvel’s Blade movie.

The reboot is still a subject of mystery for fans looking forward to seeing the big screen return of the most iconic vampire hunter in comic book history, especially with two-time Academy Award winner ( and one-time rap artist ) Mahershala Ali in the title role. For anyone who feels like they have been waiting a vampire’s lifespan for the MCU flick, perhaps we can bring you up to speed on the latest updates in Blade’s development, starting from the beginning.

The first Blade movie , starring Wesley Snipes as the titular hunter (named Eric Brooks at birth), is remembered as one of the best Marvel movies before the MCU. The R-rated 1998 adaptation spawned two sequels and a short-lived TV series in 2006. It was only a couple years later when Snipes began leading the conversation of bringing the half-man, half-vampire back to the big screen.

After a prequel movie proposed in June 2009 went nowhere, Wesley Snipes expressed interest in Blade 4 the following year - just as the MCU was starting to heat up. Soon enough, Kevin Feige was asked about adding Blade to the universe , teasing how he and Marvel Studios have discussed it, but to no avail. Less than a year after The Conjuring director James Wan revealed he once pitched a Blade reboot in 2018, the MCU’s Blade reboot conversation took a major step forward.

MCU’s Blade Reboot, Starring Mahershala Ali, Was Confirmed In July 2019

More than 20 years after Marvel’s vampire hunter became a comic book movie favorite, Kevin Feige announced that an MCU reboot of Blade was in development during Marvel Studios’ San Diego Comic Con panel in 2019. The confirmation came with the reveal that Moonlight star Mahershala Ali, who had just won his second Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Green Book, would take over the title role, having pitched the idea for a new Blade movie to Feige in the first place.

Despite years of campaigning to return to the role, Wesley Snipes gave the Blade reboot his blessing , citing Ali as "a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come." "Daywalkers" (Blade fans) also began suggesting that the MCU should at least give Snipes a part , namely Blade’s mentor Whistler.e will just have to wait and see about that.

Watchmen Writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour Was Tapped To Write Blade In February 2021

Other than star Mahershala Ali teasing his Blade look with concept art in May 2020, updates on the reboot were scarce for more than a year since its announcement. That was until February of 2021 when the movie finally found its scribe. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios hired Stacy Osei-Kuffour to pen the script for Blade.

This will be the second comic book adaptation, after HBO’s Watchmen series, that the writer and actor (who earned an Emmy nomination for an episode of the Hulu original comedy PEN15) has worked on. Not to mention, Osei-Kuffour will also be the first Black woman to write an MCU movie.

Bassam Tariq Has Been Tapped To Direct Blade

As soon as the Blade reboot was announced, conversations and rumors of who would be at the helm immediately began to swirl. At one point Jordan Peele’s name was thrown around before the Oscar-winner told Rolling Stone that it was not the right time for him to live out what he still referred to as "a filmmaker’s dream,” and Deadpool 2 director David Leitch also expressed interest to ScreenRant around the same time.

The search for the new Blade director ended, as Deadline reported in July 2021, with the selection of Bassam Tariq. The Pakistan-born filmmaker, who started out with documentaries, had released his first, BAFTA-nominated feature-length drama Mogul Mowgli (starring Oscar nominee Riz Ahmed) just a year before landing the biggest gig of his career so far.

Kevin Feige Caused A Stir Regarding Blade And Future Marvel Movie Ratings

Not every announcement with the Blade reboot has been a means for celebration in the eyes of fans. During Marvel Studios’ panel at the Television Critics Association in February 2021, Kevin Feige had this to say when asked about the MCU’s future with more adult-oriented programming:

I think we target everything we’re doing now for kids and adults. So I think your question is: more adult or R-rated. You know, other than Deadpool, which has already established itself as a certain genre and a certain rating that we’ve already said we would not mess with when we start working with Deadpool – which we have. Other than that, we’ve not ever encountered a story, or a storyline, or a character’s journey that a PG-13 or the tone or the ratings that we’ve been using up to this point has prevented us. We’ve never been held back by it. If we ever are, then certainly there could be a discussion to be had now that there are other outlets like Hulu, like Star. But that just hasn’t been the case yet. We’ve been able to tell all the kinds of stories we’ve wanted to with the tonality and the rating structure that we have now.

At first glance, the above quote does not seem to have anything to do with Marvel’s upcoming vampire hunter movie, but fans took it as a potential sign that the Mahershala Ali-led reboot could be the first Blade movie to get a PG-13 rating . This would be disappointing to some, given that the, literally, blood-soaked source material typically demands no less than an R. Not to mention, since Marvel Studios previously confirmed Deadpool’s risqué nature would stay the same in the MCU, there is no reason Blade should not receive the same treatment.

The Blade Cast Also Features An Iconic Acting Veteran And A Former DC Star

Outside of the announcement of Mahershala Ali in the title role at the very beginning, details of who would be joining the Oscar winner on the Blade cast were scarce until later in 2021. That November, Delroy Lindo (known for Spike Lee’s Malcolm X and, more recently, Da 5 Bloods) joined the cast for what will be his second shot at joining the MCU. The actor previously starred in an unaired pilot for the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. spin-off Marvel’s Most Wanted in 2016.

Also announced as a Blade cast member in early 2022 is Aaron Pierre, whose previous experience acting in a comic book adaptation was his role on Syfy’s Superman prequel series Krypton as Dev-Em. The British actor is also known from the Amazon Prime miniseries The Underground Railroad and M. Night Shyamalan’s Old cast as Mid-Sized Sedan.

Blade Has, Technically, Already Made His MCU Debut

With the anticipation for the new Blade movie growing with every waking moment, it appears that Marvel Studios was kind enough to give fans a taste of its upcoming take on the character in a recent MCU installment. However, it would be understandable if the tease was initially unnoticed by some fans.

In the post-credits scene for Eternals - Oscar winner Chloé Zhao’s adaptation of Jack Kirby’s ageless heroes - Dane Whitman (former Game of Thrones cast member Kit Harrington) is about to pick up a sword, seemingly to fulfill his destiny as the Black Knight , before he hears a voice asking if he is sure he wants to do that. That voice belonged to Mahershala Ali as Blade, which Zhao would later confirm to Fandom .

The Blade Reboot Will Reportedly Begin Filming In July 2022

We cannot exactly say when Mahershala Ali’s Blade will show up in the MCU next, nor if it will be in his own movie. In fact, it was not until March 2021 when Marvel Studios revealed that the anti-hero thriller would begin filming in September of that year, only for that date to change by a wide margin soon after.

On May 5, 2021, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Blade’s production schedule has been pushed from September 2021 all the way to the following July, which Production Weekly also confirms. The reason for the delay, as the THR article explained, was so Stacy Osei-Kuffour could spend more time on the script. As of May 2022, no major updates regarding the production have come to light, so as far as we know, the movie is still on track to start production this year. We’ll update if and when we hear official news on that front.

On the morning of May 3, 2021, Marvel Studios released a "Hype Video" to get fans excited for all that is to come in Phase 4, including the reveal of Black Panther II’s full title (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and release dates all the way into 2023. However, there were a few things missing from the video, including any mention of Blade whatsoever.

Of course, the vampire hunter was not the only one left in the shadows, as there is little we know so far about the forthcoming MCU induction of Deadpool or when more Avengers movies can be expected, and plenty of other upcoming superhero movies even outside the MCU. News that filming begins in the summer of 2022 means we can likely expect a 2023 release date for Blade, but, once again, only time will tell.

On the bright side, this gives fans plenty of time to stream the first Blade movie and its sequels and rewatch all the Marvel movies in order before the reboot brings the character back from the dead. Hopefully, the "Daywalkers" can also stand to wait a bit longer.