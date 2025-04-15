X-Men’s Alan Cumming Explains ‘What’s Great’ About His Return As Nightcrawler In Avengers 4

News
By published

Can't wait.

Alan Cumming talking to Storm as Nightcrawler in X-2
(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for keeping fans on their toes, thanks to surprises arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Perhaps the most anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, which will feature a giant group of characters. Marvel's live stream cast announcement revealed that a bunch of actors from the X-Men movies will be back, including Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler. And the actor and Emmy-winning TV host revealed one seriously "great" thing abut his forthcoming return to the superhero genre.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday has been limited, but news about the blockbuster is slowly trickling out. Fans are hyped about so many X-Men alum are included, including Cumming (who hasn't played Nightcrawler since 2003's X-2). While appearing on Today with Jenna & Friends, he shared a crucial to this long-awaited return, offering:

Isn’t it nuts? I’m excited and amazed. It’s been 23 years since I was a superhero. I’ve had some makeup tests already for the role, but what’s great about it was that before, it was about four and a half hours to apply it, but now it’s only 90 minutes.

Honestly, this seems like a game changer. While practical makeup and prosthetics help to bring comic book characters to life, the experience of sitting in the chair before filming even begins can be grueling. For example: Dave Bautista called his Drax makeup "a nightmare", while Jennifer Lawrence went through this process to play Mystique in the X-Men movies. Although it sounds like the technology has really move forward, at least where Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler is concerned.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
MCU and X-Men movies are both available to stream on Disney+. Plans start at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

View Deal

Despite only appearing in one X-Men movie previously, Alan Cumming made a big impact as Nightcrawler. This also made the announcement of his return for Avengers: Doomsday doubly surprising. Although given how many eyes are on Cumming as host of The Traitors (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription), it seems like the perfect time to bring him into the fun of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Kodi Smit-McPhee as Nightcrawler

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

While Cumming only appeared in X-Men 2, Nightcrawler got more time on the big screen thanks to the First Class trilogy (plus Dark Phoenix). Played by Kodi Smit-McPhee, we were introduced to a younger version of Kurt Wagner who shared the same vulnerability that Alan Cumming brought to the character. Alas, it is the OGs who are being brought back for Avengers: Doomsday, including Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Rebecca Romijn, and James Marsden. Although Kevin Feige has teased that this is "some not all" of the casting for that blockbuster.

It sounds like the Goldeneye actor will have to spend way less time in the makeup hair this time around, and it should be interesting to see if that changes his performances as Nightcrawler at all. Either way, fans are excited.

Avengers: Doomsday is currently expected to arrive in theaters May 1st, 2026. But first up is Thunderbolts* on May 2nd as part of the 2025 movie release list.

TOPICS
Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola
Movies Editor

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about x men

After Hearing X-Men's Anna Paquin Was Asked About What It'd Take To Return As Rogue, I Need Her In Avengers: Doomsday

’I Won’t Take Credit For That’ How Hugh Jackman Handled Showing Up On X-Men After Being Hired As A Late Replacement For Wolverine

A Beautiful Moment' Friends' Maggie Wheeler Still Misses Matthew Perry, And Shared A Touching Moment Where She Believes His Spirit Watched Over Her
See more latest
Most Popular
Maggie Wheeler and Matthew Perry in Friends sitting in Central Perk on the couch looking at something together.
A Beautiful Moment' Friends' Maggie Wheeler Still Misses Matthew Perry, And Shared A Touching Moment Where She Believes His Spirit Watched Over Her
Timothee Chalamet in the A Complete Unknown trailer and Kylie Jenner in a Vogue cooking video.
‘Doing All The Heavy Lifting.’ Body Language Expert Weighs In On Kylie Jenner And Timothèe Chalamet’s Coachella PDA
jason momoa in a minecraft movie
Jason Momoa Has A Message For The Fans After A Minecraft Movie Absolutely Wrecked At The Box Office
Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten getting feedback from judges during Dancing With the Stars&#039; 500th episode.
Dancing With The Stars’ Ilona Maher And Alan Bersten Are Teaming Up Again, And Fans Should Be Pumped
Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld appear in Sinners
This Video Of Michael B. Jordan And Hailee Steinfeld Doing Sinners Press Is Cute, But Fans Are Still Making Shameik Moore Comments
Taylor Swift looks into the camera while singing &quot;Delicate&quot; during the Reputation Era of her Eras Tour on the concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor&#039;s Version).
A NASCAR Driver Went To High School With Taylor Swift. He Has Deep Regrets About Mentioning That Fact
Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis talking to Natalie Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder
Kat Dennings Apparently Forgot She Had A Big MCU Role. Then She Went To Avengers Campus At Disneyland
Melanie Lynskey and Charlie Sheen on Two And A Half Men
'It Was Not, Financially, The Greatest Choice' Two And A Half Men Vet Gets Real About The Decision To Turn Down Millions As A Series Regular
Toussaint and Nakia during golden hour at the end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler Cleared Up Confusion About The Name Of T’Challa’s Son, And I Love How Thoughtful His Comments Are
Gayle King speaks at a press conference following her flight into space on the Blue Origins New Shepard craft.
The Internet Is Having A Field Day Over Gayle King’s Face Ahead Of Her Journey Into Space