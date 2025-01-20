Dexter: Resurrection: Release Date, Cast, And Other Things We Know About The Limited Series

America’s favorite fictional serial killer just cannot be kept down, based on the fact that Dexter: Resurrection is in the works. The upcoming limited series is the fourth installment of Showtime’s franchise of TV shows inspired by Jeff Lindsay’s series of novels following a murderer with a moral code. Let’s take a stab at compiling all the most pertinent information we know so far about Dexter Morgan’s latest return.

Fans can expect to see the coming of Dexter’s resurrection on the upcoming 2025 TV premiere schedule, thankfully so. Specifically, the series is set to air on Showtime in June 2025, as confirmed by Clyde Phillips in a video posted to X by Discussing Film. Dexter: Resurrection will likely also be able to stream with a Paramount+ subscription with a Showtime add-on.

We'll be sure to update once an official premiere date has been announced for the series.

What Dexter: Resurrection Is About

As fans will recall, the 2021 revival series Dexter: New Blood ended with the title character – who, following the events of the original series’ controversial finale, had been living in Iron Lake, New York, under the name Jim Lindsay – being shot to death by his own estranged son, Harrison… or was he? Showtime’s 2024 prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin – which follows a younger Dexter forming his moral code while starting his career at Miami Metro in the 1990s – picks up where New Blood left off, showing Dexter being rescued and revived at a nearby hospital.

This introductory scene from Original Sin serves as a bridge between New Blood and Dexter: Resurrection, which is a perfectly apt title for this latest extension of the Dexter universe as it will follow the continued exploits of the homicidal hero after almost literally being brought back from the dead. Otherwise, details regarding the plot are being kept under plastic – I mean, “under wraps” – but we do know that the main character is expected to cross paths with a few familiar faces.

The Dexter: Resurrection Cast

It seems that killers, at least killers like Dexter Morgan, do love good company, as seen by the talented names confirmed by a recent Showtime press release to appear in the Dexter: Resurrection cast. You may recognize a few names from the original Dexter cast in the list below.

Michael C. Hall (Dexter Morgan)

Once again returning to play the title character of Dexter: Resurrection is Michael C. Hall, who also served as Young Dexter’s inner voice in Dexter: Original Sin. The former Six Feet Under cast member followed his definitive, Golden Globe-winning, homicidal role by appearing in films like Game Night and the Netflix original sci-fi movie In the Shadow of the Moon, as well as TV shows like The Crown as President John F. Kennedy and a Netflix miniseries called Safe.

David Zayas (Angel Batista)

Dexter’s former colleague and friend, Angel Batista (whom Dexter: New Blood revealed had been promoted to Captain), is the best-known character of David Zayas and one of several cops he has played, yet he would follow the role by joining the Gotham cast as mobster Sal Maroni. The Puerto Rican actor also notably played a governor on Blue Bloods and more recently recurred on The Bear.

James Remar (Harry Morgan)

While a hallucinatory image of Dexter’s dead sister, Deb Morgan, filled in as his “conscience” in Dexter: New Blood, that position was held in the original series by his adoptive father, Harry, whom James Remar is returning to play. Some of the acting veteran’s most recent notable credits include Black Lightning (one of the best DC TV shows on Netflix), Christopher Nolan’s Best Picture Oscar winner Oppenheimer, Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis, and Transformers One.

Jack Alcott (Harrison Morgan)

After playing Dexter’s teenage son, Harrison Morgan, in Dexter: New Blood, Jack Alcott is set to reprise the part in Dexter: Resurrection. He is also known for Showtime’s Western limited series The Good Lord Bird and a guest role on the Poker Face Season 1 cast.

Clyde Phillips Returns As Showrunner

Clyde Phillips has been involved with the Dexter franchise since the beginning, serving as the showrunner for the original series, New Blood, and Original Sin. So, it is only fitting that he is returning to oversee the production of Dexter: Resurrection.

Also signed on as an executive producer is the star of the show, Michael C. Hall, who also served in that position for the previous series, including the original Dexter, since 2008. Fellow EPs include Scott Reynolds of Jessica Jones fame, Tony Hernandez (known for Emily in Paris) and Lilly Burns, who was also a producer for Russian Doll.

Dexter: Resurrection Started Shooting In January 2025

In the aforementioned video that Discussing Film posted on X, Clyde Phillips shared that the cameras were set to start rolling for Dexter: Resurrection in early January 2025. This statement was later echoed in a now-deleted Instagram post by director Marcos Siega (via ComicBook.com) from January 9, showing a film slate lying in the snow.

Questions I Have About Dexter: Resurrection

While there are other great TV shows like Dexter, it holds a pretty high rank among my all-time favorite fictional crime series. So, naturally, I have a few questions about what we can expect from Dexter: Resurrection.

Is Deb’s “Ghost” Going To Be Involved?

I am genuinely happy to see that James Remar is coming back as Harry Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection, yet I must admit that I find his return to be a little strange, especially after Deb Morgan (one of Jennifer Carpenter’s best roles) took over as her brother’s imaginary guide. I hope there is a chance that we will at least see her “spirit” make a cameo or, perhaps if there is any good reason, we could be treated to a flashback from when the detective was still alive.

Will Angel Confront Dexter?

In the final episode of Dexter: New Blood, Angel Batista discovers, when speaking with Angela Bishop (Julia Jones), that Dexter is still alive and begins to suspect that he had something to do with the murder of Maria LaGuerta. It would be a massive missed opportunity if Dexter: Resurrection left this thread hanging loose, which is why I am heavily anticipating how things will play out if and when these former colleagues cross paths again.

How Will Dexter Manage to Escape?

It is common knowledge to anyone who has been following the Dexter franchise up to this point that the title character is something of an escape artist – a skill that I imagine will come in handy early on in Dexter: Resurrection. I expect that he will not want to spend too much time in that hospital after he regains consciousness, knowing that the people who have uncovered his identity will likely be looking for him, and will try to craft an exit without being detected. I am very much intrigued to see how he manages his escape this time.

How To Watch Previous Installments Of The Dexter Universe

We still have (at least) months before Dexter: Resurrection premieres. That means that fans and fans-to-be have plenty of time to catch up on the original series (currently one of the best crime TV shows on Netflix) and its follow-ups, which are available on Paramount+ with a Showtime add-on.

How to watch the Dexter Universe

I never expected to see Dexter Morgan alive again but I must admit that I am eagerly awaiting his Resurrection.