Mission: Impossible’s Simon Pegg Reveals Funny Video Of His Routine When Filming

Mission: Impossible 7 has been pushed back to 2022, much to the dismay of fans. But Simon Pegg’s updates at least provide some measure of relief for those who cant wait for the next installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise. Fans are really getting a sense of how much really goes into producing a movie like Mission: Impossible, where its star, Tom Cruise, loves stunts so much it ruins takes. Simon Peggs Instagram being an unofficial behind-the-scenes look is a real treat.