news

Mission: Impossible’s Simon Pegg Reveals Funny Video Of His Routine When Filming

Simon Pegg in Mission: Impossible

Simon Pegg has seemingly been having a lot of fun working on Mission: Impossible 7. We have seen Pegg cuddled up with a shirtless Tom Cruise on set, engaged in some friendly smack talk, and just hanging out on set with Rebecca Ferguson. Simon Pegg has given some great behind the scenes looks at Mission: Impossible 7, and now he’s sharing his daily routine in another hilarious update on Instagram:

Set to Mission: Impossible theme, Pegg goes through his morning routine. He wakes up completely disheveled, brushes his teeth, gets his coffee sits and in traffic while nodding off then finally makes it to his trailer for makeup and wardrobe. The Mission: Impossible theme really sells Peggs dramatic morning, convincing himself to get out of bed and start his day as a movie star.

Mission: Impossible has to be a demanding project. The mind-blowing practical stunts and level of craftsmanship that goes into the production of these movies are unrivaled. Simon Pegg is clearly dedicated to the craft and takes portraying Benji Dunn very seriously, even getting in a quick nap while in traffic to ensure peak performance on set.

Mission: Impossible 3 was Simon Pegg’s first foray into his non-comedic role, and he has certainly cemented himself as a vital part of the franchise. Benji has gone from tech guy to full-fledged field agent, becoming a real asset and friend to Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt. It’s been fantastic to see the evolution of Pegg's role and the crazy stunts and set pieces they continue to pull off movie after movie.

Mission: Impossible 7 has been pushed back to 2022, much to the dismay of fans. But Simon Pegg’s updates at least provide some measure of relief for those who cant wait for the next installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise. Fans are really getting a sense of how much really goes into producing a movie like Mission: Impossible, where its star, Tom Cruise, loves stunts so much it ruins takes. Simon Peggs Instagram being an unofficial behind-the-scenes look is a real treat.

Simon Pegg has many projects in the pipeline, but none more anticipated than Mission: Impossible 7. Unfortunately, the wait will continue until next May, so fans of the series will take whatever updates and content they can around the film and Simon Pegg is providing the goods. Hopefully, Pegg continues to give us more hilarious updates to help us cope with another delay.

More From This Author
    • Jamil David Jamil David View Profile

      Movie and TV obsessive. A good Heist movie is the way to my heart. Enjoyer of everything from Marvel Movies to Rom-coms.

Sounds Like Mission: Impossible’s Tom Cruise Loves Stunts So Much It Ruins Takes news 4d Sounds Like Mission: Impossible’s Tom Cruise Loves Stunts So Much It Ruins Takes Dirk Libbey
Mission: Impossible’s Simon Pegg Opens Up About Battling Alcoholism While Shooting The Third Film news 5d Mission: Impossible’s Simon Pegg Opens Up About Battling Alcoholism While Shooting The Third Film Carlie Hoke
Mission: Impossible 7, Top Gun: Maverick And More Have Been Delayed In Paramount Shakeup news 7d Mission: Impossible 7, Top Gun: Maverick And More Have Been Delayed In Paramount Shakeup Adam Holmes

Trending Movies

Blue Is the Warmest Color Oct 25, 2013 Blue Is the Warmest Color 7
Locked Down Jan 14, 2021 Locked Down 8
Nobody Mar 26, 2021 Nobody 4
Coming 2 America Mar 5, 2021 Coming 2 America 4
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Jun 16, 2021 The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Rating TBD
Check Out Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Son As A Zombie For The Walking Dead Season 11 TBD Check Out Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Son As A Zombie For The Walking Dead Season 11 Rating TBD
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Flirted With Including Judi Dench, And Her Role Sounds Wild TBD Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Flirted With Including Judi Dench, And Her Role Sounds Wild Rating TBD
Why Bachelor Nation Should Have A LGBTQ Season After Colton Underwood Coming Out TBD Why Bachelor Nation Should Have A LGBTQ Season After Colton Underwood Coming Out Rating TBD
Looks Like A-Rod Posted A Cryptic Message Just Before He And Jennifer Lopez Broke Up TBD Looks Like A-Rod Posted A Cryptic Message Just Before He And Jennifer Lopez Broke Up Rating TBD
WWE Smackdown Is Adding Pat McAfee To Commentary, And I'm So Into This TBD WWE Smackdown Is Adding Pat McAfee To Commentary, And I'm So Into This Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information