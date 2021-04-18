news

The Fun Way Michael B Jordan Learned Fight Choreography For Creed And Black Panther

Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger in Black Panther

The Creed and Black Panther franchises took Michael B. Jordan’s career to the next level. Part of the appeal of both was Jordan’s fighting skills as both Adonis Creed and Erik Killmonger. Of course, like any film star, Jordan’s skills were courtesy of top-notch fight choreography and stunt coordinators. According to the actor, his choreography wasn’t just your standard kicks and punches, and he revealed the fun way he learned the choreography for both Ryan Coogler blockbusters.

Michael B. Jordan’s resume has definitely been leaning toward the action genre in recent years. The actor has taken pride in doing stunts and fight work in almost every blockbuster he’s been in. His fight scenes have been some of the best on film. When discussing his key to mastering fight sequences, Jordan said he approaches the techniques as he would any dance move:

It’s choreography. Like, I learned to do the cha-cha while making Creed and Creed II. I’m a visual learner. An adrenaline junkie. Once I practice the moves like a dance, they burn into my brain. That’s how I approached the fights in Black Panther.

As previously mentioned, many of Michael B. Jordan’s roles have been physically demanding, especially for the aforementioned films. Learning dance to the Creed films makes sense given how much footwork is involved in boxing. Applying those skills to his Black Panther role made even more sense given the intense and complicated fight scenes in the film. Treating fight choreography like dancing will certainly sounds like a masterful approach, and he's sure to take it into his upcoming roles.

Speaking of which, in the same Page Six interview, Michael B. Jordan also gave some insight into shooting his upcoming film Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse. He admitted to being confused during the shoot as the production shot out of order, as had to recall how hurt his character was depending on the scene. But the actor’s inner adrenaline junkie came out, as he admitted to loving the idea of taking on dangerous stunts.

As a visual learner, I understand Michael B. Jordan’s approach to fight choreography. Sometimes, the best way to learn is through someone demonstrating the act once or twice before you take it to memory. Jordan was able to translate that fun onto the big screen as seen in those films, and just ooking at the actor's fight scenes gives the impression that he's dancing through every moment.

Michael B. Jordan’s penchant for action blockbusters has definitely paid off. The actor has one of the best physiques in Hollywood, especially after claiming the Sexiest Man Alive title in 2020. Of course, Jordan’s fans will get to see this technique on display in Creed III and possibly Black Panther 2, if Killmonger makes his rumored return.

Being a visual learner will continue to be an effective tool for Michael B. Jordan as he progresses through his career. And once Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse drops on Amazon Prime Video on April 30th, viewers will get the chance to see the actor’s secret technique in action.

Up Next

Creed 3: Michael B. Jordan On Sylvester Stallone Not Returning As Rocky
More From This Author
    • Adreon Patterson Adreon Patterson View Profile

      A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).

Spider-Man: No Way Home Rumor Teases The Return Of A Beloved Marvel Character news 19h Spider-Man: No Way Home Rumor Teases The Return Of A Beloved Marvel Character Sarah El-Mahmoud
Spider-Man 3: Alfred Molina Reveals How His Doctor Octopus Fits Into No Way Home news 2d Spider-Man 3: Alfred Molina Reveals How His Doctor Octopus Fits Into No Way Home Adam Holmes
Will Marvel’s Black Panther 2 Move Filming Out Of Georgia? Ryan Coogler Gives Honest Answer news 2d Will Marvel’s Black Panther 2 Move Filming Out Of Georgia? Ryan Coogler Gives Honest Answer Adam Holmes

Trending Movies

Mortal Kombat Apr 23, 2021 Mortal Kombat Rating TBD
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Jun 16, 2021 The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Rating TBD
Venom: Let There Be Carnage Sep 24, 2021 Venom: Let There Be Carnage Rating TBD
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Jun 4, 2021 The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Rating TBD
Black Widow Jul 9, 2021 Black Widow Rating TBD
Toy Story At Disney World: What To Do At WDW For Fans Of Woody And Buzz Lightyear TBD Toy Story At Disney World: What To Do At WDW For Fans Of Woody And Buzz Lightyear Rating TBD
After Getting Knocked Out By Jake Paul, Ben Askren Dropped Some A+ Quotes TBD After Getting Knocked Out By Jake Paul, Ben Askren Dropped Some A+ Quotes Rating TBD
Stephen King Movies: The Most Horrific Deaths, Ranked TBD Stephen King Movies: The Most Horrific Deaths, Ranked Rating TBD
Why The Masked Singer's Orca Was Actually Excited About Their Costume TBD Why The Masked Singer's Orca Was Actually Excited About Their Costume Rating TBD
Justin Theroux Has Heard Your Jennifer Aniston Rumors, Shares His Own Take TBD Justin Theroux Has Heard Your Jennifer Aniston Rumors, Shares His Own Take Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information