I Totally Get Michael B Jordan's 'Venting' About Fake Blood In Sinners, But I'm Loving This Story About How The Team Actually Met About It

Sometimes actors and filmmakers really hit it off, leading to multiple collaborations. That's clearly happened with Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler, who famously worked on Creed and Black Panther (the latter of which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription). They met on set again in the upcoming horror movie Sinners, which hits theaters this weekend. And when Jordan complained about the fake blood on the vampire movie, a whole meeting was scheduled. Let's break it down.

What we know about Sinners has been somewhat limited, but all of its mysteries will be solved this weekend now that it's released in theaters. Sinners is a hit with critics, who are praising the gore and scares of the project. But the gore actually caused somewhat of a headache on set, as Coogler shared with People. It specifically relates to Jordan, with the filmmaker sharing:

I liked the fangs. Fangs were dope. The blood was a bit messy and uncomfortable at times. The blood was a lot. I got called into a meeting a few weeks in by my producer and my wife Zinzi Coogler, and she was like, 'Hey, we gotta talk about Mike.' I'm like, 'What? What's going on?' And she's like, 'The blood — he doesn't like it.' I'm like, 'Wait, what?'

Well, that's a sentence you don't utter every day. But making movies is a unique challenge, and for Sinners that included conversations about fake blood. It is a vampire movie after all.

Of course, Michael B. Jordan has his own recollection of these events. In the same interview, the actor/director shared his perspective on the blood meeting, saying:

First of all, there's a difference between complaining and venting. I was just more venting, you know what I'm saying? But they care about me, so they had a meeting. I appreciate the meeting.

And that's exactly why these two continue to have such a great partnership. Because even though the Creed star was just innocently complaining, Coogler set a meeting and made sure that Jordan felt comfortable on the set. I mean, as comfortable as one can be when covered in fake blood.

While horror movies always get bloody, stories centering around vampires are usually on another level. I mean, they drink the stuff to live. Jordan recalled the feeling of being covered in the stuff, saying:

I remember some times where I'm like, 'Okay, action,' and you're like, 'This is disgusting...'

Despite the meeting and grossness, it sounds like the bloody efforts made on Sinners paid off. Critics have been praising the new movie, and now is the time to hand it over to moviegoing audiences.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sinners is in theaters now as part of the 2025 movie release list. We'll have to wait and see what Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler's next collaboration is, and if that includes any upcoming Marvel movies.