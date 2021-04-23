How Marvel's Shang-Chi Is Approaching The Mandarin After Iron Man 3

How The Mandarin Will Be Depicted In Shang-Chi

All Hail the King was released in 2014, so between then and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ official announcement, there was no word about if we’d ever actually see The Mandarin in the MCU. But now he’s on the way, with Tony Leung’s version of the character being named Wenwu, and Mandarin being one of many aliases he’s used over his lifetime. Speaking of which, judging by the first Shang-Chi trailer and how long the myths of The Mandarin have existed in the MCU, it appears as though this incarnation has been around for centuries, if not millennia. If this is accurate, the source of his longevity hasn’t been revealed yet.