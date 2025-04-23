Simu Liu Showed Up At The First Thunderbolts* Premiere After Revealing He Is Already Getting Those Avengers: Doomsday Abs Ready

News
By published

Looking sharp, shredded, and suspiciously ready for his next big role.

Still frame of Simu Liu from Shang-Chi.
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the big upcoming Marvel movies, but we did get major news recently when the main cast of Avengers: Doomsday was officially revealed during a massive five-and-a-half-hour livestream event. One confirmed cast member, Simu Liu, looks more than ready, having posted a shirtless photo captioned “abracadabra” that shows off his shredded abs and superhero physique. Now, this week, he made a surprise appearance at the upcoming Thunderbolts* European premiere, walking the black-and-yellow carpet in full formal style.

The video Marvel Studios posted on Instagram confirms it: Shang-Chi is still in the Marvel mix and ready to take on Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. Celebrity fashion is frequently interesting, and Liu looked sharp in a sleek black trench coat and brought his usual calm confidence, showing up to support the MCU’s next big antihero group. Fans are buzzing about his appearance!

A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

A photo posted by on

Fans were happy to see the Shang-Chi performer. One commenter thinks they might have cracked the reason why Liu showed up at the premiere:

So he is 100% in the post credits…

Honestly, the fan has a point: It wouldn’t be shocking. Marvel is known for planting the seeds early, and Liu’s appearance at the premiere, despite little news about Shang-Chi 2 or an official release date, definitely feels intentional. Whether it was a cameo tease or just good old Marvel family solidarity, his support of Thunderbolts* felt like more than just a red carpet photo op.

The news is also coming a few days after a shirtless gym pic, which you can see below, which is what initially sparked the fan theories. The Barbie Movie actor’s physical transformation suggests prep for something massive, maybe something before or beyond Avengers: Doomsday.

This isn’t just speculation. The Kim's Convenience veteran has said before that he takes his role as Shang-Chi seriously, both in terms of physicality and legacy. Seeing him back in top-tier shape three years after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (streaming with a Disney+ subscription) is a pretty clear sign that something’s brewing behind the scenes.

A post shared by Simu Liu (@simuliu)

A photo posted by on

We haven’t seen Liu on screen since 2021, but even with that break, Shang-Chi is still one of the most praised solo films from the MCU's Phase Four. The movie combines awesome action with a touching story and great performances, which made the character an instant fan favorite. It makes sense that, although Marvel has always been pretty tight-lipped about their flicks to avoid spoilers from leaking, they want the Chinese-Canadian performer in the spotlight as the franchise gears up for Doomsday, especially since the upcoming multiversal chaos will need solid, powerful characters like Shang-Chi more than ever.

Simu Liu showing up looking premiere (and Avengers!) ready is just more fuel for the theory that his return is imminent. Whether it’s a surprise in the house of ideas upcoming superhero movie Thunderboltsz* stinger, a key role in Doomsday, or that long-awaited Shang-Chi sequel, one thing’s for sure: his abs are ready for their moment in the spotlight.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to release on May 1, 2026. The next Marvel movie, The Thunderbolts*, lands in theaters on May 2, 2025.

TOPICS
Ryan LaBee
Ryan LaBee
Writer

Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel cinematic universe

I Just Found Out Jake Gyllenhaal Didn’t Have To Wear His Ridiculous Spider-Man: Far From Home Costume All The Time. Why He Did It Anyway

Celebrities Might Look Amazing On The Red Carpet, But Florence Pugh Just Got Real About How Insane Thunderbolts* Premiere Day Has Actually Been

Kanye West Just Hired A 'Hooligan Choir' Who Looks Like P. Diddy And Who 'Must Be Comfortable Wearing Swastikas'
See more latest
Most Popular
Kanye West on BigBoyTV
Kanye West Just Hired A 'Hooligan Choir' Who Looks Like P. Diddy And Who 'Must Be Comfortable Wearing Swastikas'
Omega Mart entrance
I've Been To the Weirdest Attraction In Las Vegas, And It's A Grocery Store
Josh Duhamel in a cowboy hat on a horse in Ransom Canyon
Why Josh Duhamel Leaving Hollywood Was Good For His Family (And His Relationship With Grass)
Side by side of Drew Barrymore and Chloe Fineman.
Watching Chloe Fineman Teach Drew Barrymore How To Do Her 'Sexy Walk' Is Hilarious, But I'm More Focused On Her Structured Minidress
Onyx Storm text on the book cover, with a black dragon at the center.
Onyx Storm Is The Fastest Selling Adult Novel In 20 Years. So Why Don’t We Have Forward Momentum On The Screen Adaptation Yet?
A roaring T-Rex in Jurassic World Rebirth, pictured next to Ben Mendelsohn shown in his Imperial uniform from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
Jurassic World Rebirth's Latest Hire Is A Fantastic Franchise Fit, But I'm Even More Impressed By Its Connection To Star Wars
John Larroquette in Night Court Season 3x16
'I Have That Conversation At Least Once A Week': John Larroquette Talks Waiting On Night Court's Renewal, And I Love His Season 4 Ideas
Genevieve O&#039;Reilly as Mon Mothma looking behind her while surrounded by dancers in Andor
Andor Season 2's Premiere Showed Mon Mothma In A Drunken Dance Sequence, And The Actress Opened Up To Us About This 'Exploration Of Pain And Chaos'
Joy Behar on The View.
Joy Behar Thinks The View Hosts Right Now Are Very Nice, But Says That Hasn't Been True All '28 Years' Of The Show
Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan in The Marvels
While We Wait For Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel Return, I’m Jazzed She’s Joining An Upcoming Movie’s All-Star Cast That Includes Seth Rogen, Woody Harrelson And More