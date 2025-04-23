Simu Liu Showed Up At The First Thunderbolts* Premiere After Revealing He Is Already Getting Those Avengers: Doomsday Abs Ready

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the big upcoming Marvel movies , but we did get major news recently when the main cast of Avengers: Doomsday was officially revealed during a massive five-and-a-half-hour livestream event . One confirmed cast member, Simu Liu, looks more than ready, having posted a shirtless photo captioned “abracadabra” that shows off his shredded abs and superhero physique. Now, this week, he made a surprise appearance at the upcoming Thunderbolts* European premiere, walking the black-and-yellow carpet in full formal style.

The video Marvel Studios posted on Instagram confirms it: Shang-Chi is still in the Marvel mix and ready to take on Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. Celebrity fashion is frequently interesting, and Liu looked sharp in a sleek black trench coat and brought his usual calm confidence, showing up to support the MCU’s next big antihero group. Fans are buzzing about his appearance!

A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios) A photo posted by on

Fans were happy to see the Shang-Chi performer. One commenter thinks they might have cracked the reason why Liu showed up at the premiere:

So he is 100% in the post credits…

Honestly, the fan has a point: It wouldn’t be shocking. Marvel is known for planting the seeds early, and Liu’s appearance at the premiere, despite little news about Shang-Chi 2 or an official release date, definitely feels intentional. Whether it was a cameo tease or just good old Marvel family solidarity, his support of Thunderbolts* felt like more than just a red carpet photo op.

The news is also coming a few days after a shirtless gym pic, which you can see below, which is what initially sparked the fan theories. The Barbie Movie actor’s physical transformation suggests prep for something massive, maybe something before or beyond Avengers: Doomsday.

This isn’t just speculation. The Kim's Convenience veteran has said before that he takes his role as Shang-Chi seriously, both in terms of physicality and legacy. Seeing him back in top-tier shape three years after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (streaming with a Disney+ subscription ) is a pretty clear sign that something’s brewing behind the scenes.

A post shared by Simu Liu (@simuliu) A photo posted by on

We haven’t seen Liu on screen since 2021, but even with that break, Shang-Chi is still one of the most praised solo films from the MCU's Phase Four. The movie combines awesome action with a touching story and great performances, which made the character an instant fan favorite. It makes sense that, although Marvel has always been pretty tight-lipped about their flicks to avoid spoilers from leaking, they want the Chinese-Canadian performer in the spotlight as the franchise gears up for Doomsday, especially since the upcoming multiversal chaos will need solid, powerful characters like Shang-Chi more than ever.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Simu Liu showing up looking premiere (and Avengers!) ready is just more fuel for the theory that his return is imminent. Whether it’s a surprise in the house of ideas upcoming superhero movie Thunderboltsz* stinger, a key role in Doomsday, or that long-awaited Shang-Chi sequel, one thing’s for sure: his abs are ready for their moment in the spotlight.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to release on May 1, 2026. The next Marvel movie, The Thunderbolts*, lands in theaters on May 2, 2025.