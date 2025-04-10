Simu Liu Name Drops Tom Holland When Explaining Why He Kept Avengers: Doomsday Casting Under Wraps
Simu Liu is being good about Marvel spoilers.
While there’s a lot we still don’t know about all the big upcoming Marvel movies, we recently got some big news in the form of the main cast of Avengers: Doomsday being officially confirmed during an epic five and a half hour livestream event. One member of that cast, Simu Liu, recently revealed that, while he, of course, knew that his name would appear, the rest of the names were as much a surprise for him as it was for the rest of us.
Appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Simu Liu talked about how excited he was to be joining the cast. However, who else would be named was apparently news to him. He says he knew nothing about Doomsday beyond his own participation because a couple of other Avengers had ruined it for everybody. Liu said…
Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo both have reputations for having loose lips when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Holland especially has needed to be handled to avoid spilling the beans. Both actors have a tendency to say more than they should about their movies. Marvel has always been pretty tight with details in order to avoid spoilers from leaking, but it seems the studio is taking zero chances with its own talent.
This meant that the endless stream of chairs was just as wild an experience for Simu Liu because he didn’t know what names would be appearing. By and large, the biggest surprise for fans was the list of original X-Men franchise actors who will be joining the MCU. Liu specifically mentioned two of them that he is very excited about. The Shang-Chi actor said…
One can tell that the idea of acting alongside Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen has Simu Liu more than a little excited.
Of course, if details of Avengers: Doomsday are being kept under wraps, then he likely doesn't know yet if he’ll share a scene with either of them. With so many characters appearing in the film, unless the movie contains an Avengers: Endgame-style final battle that includes literally everybody, then it’s more likely that only small groups of these characters will share screentime together.
We’ll find out what’s going on when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters next year. Hopefully, Shang-Chi and the X-Men get to hang out together for a while.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Black Panther Director Recalls Marvel Execs ‘Freaking Out’ Over Chadwick Boseman’s Accent For T’Challa
The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Director Took Cues From An A+ Filmmaker For His MCU Flick, And Now I’m Even More Excited