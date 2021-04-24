Every Live-Action Batman Movie, Ranked

10. Batman & Robin (1997)

I’m going to be honest with you. I like Joel Schumacher’s Batman & Robin a lot more than most of the Batman movies on this list. But it’s not because it’s good. No. Batman & Robin is a total turkey! George Clooney plays a silly Batman—with a Bat credit card—and Chris O’Donnell and Alicia Silverstone as Robin and Batgirl, respectively, are equally silly. It’s not necessarily their fault, though! The script is laughably bad, and I’d put it up there with movies like Troll 2 and Sssssss. You know, movies so bad, they’re good!

I’m well aware that most people don’t like this film. They don’t like Arnold Schwarzenegger as Mr. Freeze trying to put Gotham on ice and dropping puns every second, and they don’t like Uma Thurman vamping it up as Poison Ivy or the hulking, grunting Bane. And, quite frankly, I feel bad for those people. Trust me, I get it, the movie sucks. But, still. Batman & Robin is awesome in its crappiness. Embrace the cheese!