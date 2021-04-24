Michael B. Jordan Talks 'Intense' Training For New Tom Clancy Movie Without Remorse

Michael B. Jordan is taking great leaps in his career, and Without Remorse sounds like it's going to be the actor's greatest challenge yet. Nevertheless, it definitely sounds like he was willing and ready to roll with the punches as they came, which is what you'd expect from the actor playing the son of Apollo Creed. Audiences have seen a number of Tom Clancy films over the years, each bringing their own spin to the novels of the acclaimed author. It'll be interesting to see how this latest film stacks up to the others but, with Jordan and a number of other talented stars, it should be a great movie event!

Without Remorse premieres on Amazon Prime this Friday, April 30th.