Lewis Pullman Felt ‘Like S**t’ After Getting Ripped For Thunderbolts*, But It Sounds Like He Really Chowed Down After Wrapping The Film
Superhero shape is hard to get in.
Spoilers for Thunderbolts* are ahead. You can see the project from the 2025 movie schedule in theaters now.
Superhero (or action hero) shape is no joke. Over the years, we’ve heard countless stories and details about the diets and workout regimes of people like Chris Hemsworth and The Rock. Now, Lewis Pullman is detailing what he went through when he got in shape for Marvel’s latest project to premiere on the 2025 movie schedule, Thunderbolts*. While it made him “feel like shit,” he also explained how he rewarded himself after he was done filming.
Now, Lewis Pullman isn’t unfamiliar with this intense process. He was part of the Top Gun: Maverick cast, and their shirtless football scene infamously involved “starvation” and “testosterone,” as Greg Tarzan Davis put it back in 2023. During an interview with Men’s Health, Pullman recalled witnessing all of that happen, however, he was “on the sidelines,” seeing as his character Bob keeps his shirt on during that scene.
However, when he played another character named Bob in Thunderbolts*, he did experience this process fully, explaining:
In Thunderbolts*, there’s one scene where the Lessons in Chemistry actor appears (basically) shirtless, and it becomes clear quickly that he’s in superhero shape.
After the team escapes Val’s compound, Bob tries to be a distraction by running away from the group. That ultimately leads to him getting shot a bunch of times, which results in his shirt being destroyed. However, it does not kill him, and this marks the first time we really see that Bob is Sentry, and he has some serious power. He rises above the ground after that and shoots up into the sky. It’s an epic moment in the film, and Lewis Pullman looks great during it.
However, after that was done, he was ready to chow down and celebrate. He went big too, telling the outlet all about his “serious Last Supper moment” and the menu for it:
This is reminiscent of the cheat meals other celebrities have indulged in after spending tons of time getting in great shape. And like those performers, after a moment of indulgence, Pullman is continuing to stay in shape.
He will return in the upcoming Marvel movie, Avengers: Doomsday, as Bob/Sentry/The Void, which means the superhero shape will have to return, too. However, he explained that he found a love for boxing while training for Thunderbolts*, and that’s helped him stick with a gym routine:
Well, I’m happy that Pullman found a kind of workout he really likes, and hopefully that can help him enjoy the process of preparing for the release of Avengers: Doomsday.
Now, I’m curious to hear any other insight he shares into his fitness process. As we know from other actors, it’s no joke to get in superhero shape, and it does not sound fun. However, it seems like Lewis Pullman rightfully celebrated after his big scene was done, and is now he's maintaining his physique in a way he genuinely enjoys.
