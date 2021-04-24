Does Russell Crowe's Thor 4 Character Mean A Major Marvel Hero Is On The Way?

It’s also possible that Hercules could be the lead of his own movie or TV series, but given how crowded Marvel’s film and Disney+ slate is, I’m guessing he’ll either be kept strictly as a supporting character in other protagonists’ stories or take part in some sort of ensemble adventure we haven’t heard about yet. (Who’s game for a Champions movie or TV show?) Plus, with Disney developing a live-action remake of 1997’s Hercules, I doubt the Mouse House wants to have two same-named movies coming out within just a few years of each other. As for who’d be a good pick to bring Hercules to life in the MCU, I’ve never been good at fan-casting, so I’ll leave it up to you readers to share your top picks with your friends and on social media.