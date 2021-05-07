Disney Imagineer Reveals Galactic Starcruiser Detail They Are Most Excited For Fans To Experience

One of the most anticipated new additions to Walt Disney World is the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. The still under construction location is being called a Star Wars hotel, and while it is that, it's also a great deal more. In both form and function the Galactic Starcruiser is more like a cruise ship experience than simply a hotel. It's an all-inclusive two-night event where guests will be able to have an entire Star Wars adventure without ever leaving the building. Everything you do inside the Galactic Starcruiser is part of a Star Wars story, and that includes eating dinner. As the dining room contains an element one Walt Disney Imagineer can't wait for guests to see.
The official Star Wars website recently spoke with Ann Morrow Johnson, an architect and artist working on the Galactic Starcruiser for Walt Disney Imagineering, She talks about many of the different design elements that are being built into the location, that every Star Wars fan will love, but there's one specific thing she particularly loves, the repulsor columns that guests will see "functioning" while they're sitting down to eat in the Crown of Corellia dining room. According to Morrow...
But I gotta say, there’s this one design detail in the Crown of Corellia dining room where our guests will get to see a repulsor column. The Halcyon was built long ago, right when repulsors were first en vogue, and in a sort of starcruiser-modernism way, the Halcyon celebrates the technology by placing its repulsor columns in the center of the Crown of Corellia dining room for everyone to see. As a design fan and Star Wars nerd, those two things coming together has been extremely fun to see coming to life aboard the ship.
While the Halcyon, the starcruiser that guests have boarded, is the height of luxury, it's not a "new" ship by any means, and so some of the design elements are a bit dated for the era in which the trip takes place. These repulsor columns were intentionally being shown off in the dining room because they were new technology when the ship was built. Of course, since most of the guests actually eating in the dining room are human tourists who have never been on a starcruiser before, they'll still be new, and probably look awesome.
The dining room itself is one of the most recent announcements regarding what guests will be able to experience when the Galactic Starcruiser opens next year. They also be able to do some lightsaber training using the most realistic lightsaber yet created by Walt Disney Imagineering.
With every new piece of information Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser just sounds more and more incredible, like the most fun Star Wars experience one could have. However, one other thing Ann Morrow Johnson promises is that even the non-superfan will enjoy the Galactic Starcruiser. If you just want to experience the luxury of it all and watch the galaxy far, far away unfold around you from a seat in the lounge, that works too.