Disney Imagineer Reveals Galactic Starcruiser Detail They Are Most Excited For Fans To Experience

While the Halcyon, the starcruiser that guests have boarded, is the height of luxury, it's not a "new" ship by any means, and so some of the design elements are a bit dated for the era in which the trip takes place. These repulsor columns were intentionally being shown off in the dining room because they were new technology when the ship was built. Of course, since most of the guests actually eating in the dining room are human tourists who have never been on a starcruiser before, they'll still be new, and probably look awesome.