Ryan Gosling's Star Wars Movie Announcement And More At The Mandalorian & Grogu Panel At Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 - Live Blog

I am seated at the Makuhari Messe's Celebration Stage on this beautiful morning in Tokyo with the the warmth of ramen I had last night still soothing my soul. A ton of fans are already seated as a DJ hypes up the audiences I can't wait to learn about the first Star Wars movie since Rise of Skywalker! Stay tuned as attendees continue to take their seats. Stay tuned for the panel to officially start at the top of the hour..

Ok, cell phones and a rainbow of lightsabers are up to the sound of Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" blasting as we wait for the panel to begin. The host is getting everyone fist bumping. It's almost time!!

The panel is opening with a clip of Princess Leia doing her "Only Hope" monologue as a montage plays featuring Luke, Mando, Rey, Ahsoka, Anakin Padmé, Cassian, Yoda, Darth Vader and such as our wristbands glow. Star Wars Celebration sure can hype up a crowd.

R2D2 and C3PO are on stage people to greet the crowd in Japanese and introduce Dave Filoni and Kathleen Kennedy! The audience gave them a warm standing ovation. Kennedy is thanking attendees for being the "best fans in the galaxy"! Filoni also pointed out how Japan was a huge inspiration for George Lucas, making it the perfect setting for this year's celebration.

Kathleen Kennedy is speaking to the "numerous" films Star Wars is working on before introducing Deadpool and Wolverine director (and future Star Wars filmmaker), Shawn Levy to the stage!!

Levy has announced they are shooting his Star Wars movie "THIS FALL!" He's calling it a "standalone adventure" that takes place a few years after the events of episode 9! The attendees reacted to that with a big "OHH!"

Levy shared that there's rumors that Ryan Gosling is in his movie, and low and behold: RYAN GOSLING is on stage! The actor also received a standing ovation before sharing a photo from his mom of his Star Wars bedsheets Gosling says its a "great story with original characters" before saying that there's "not a more perfect filmmaker than Shawn." Levy clarified it's not a sequel and it will not be attached to the sequel films. The movie is called Star Wars: Starfighter and it's coming to theaters on May 28, 2027. (Image credit: Universal)