Why Two Disney World Theme Parks Are Already Fully Booked Up For A Day In October

The news comes months after the Magic Kingdom already booked up on October 1. The most popular of the four parks, The Magic Kingdom has actually been booked up since January for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. The castle will be made over for the anniversary of the park and Disney World even coined a new term to talk about the decorations that will make over the park as a whole. That term “EARidescence” seems to indicate some shiny stuff coming and doubtless there will be many Instagram posts dedicated to the new look on the 50th anniversary. More details on what's coming are available as well.