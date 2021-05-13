How The Forever Purge’s Director Has Worked To Make ‘The Most Authentic’ Of The Purge Movies

The Purge franchise is recognized first and foremost as part of the horror genre, but what’s impossible not to pick up on in the story is the social commentary regarding class warfare. As the films have continued to come out, each one has added new layers to the world, and in doing so have provided new perspectives and angles for the subtext. This is definitely not going to be a tradition from which the upcoming The Forever Purge deviates, with the film unfolding a story at the United States’ southern border, but the director is also promising that the latest chapter of the series is going to be the most authentic and visceral that we’ve seen.