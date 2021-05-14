Disney World Gets Cagey About The Numbers, But Has Great News For Anyone Hoping To Visit The Parks Soon

Not all restriction are being lifted. While the CDC is saying that vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in public, the Disney Parks are not lifting that rule for anybody just yet. At this point, it seems like it would be complicated for the theme park to be able to manage knowing who is vaccinated and who is not, so Disney is keeping everybody masked, at least for now. However, some other theme parks, like Hershey Park in Pennsylvania, are following CDC guidance to the letter and allowing vaccinated people to enter the parks without masks, though it does not appear they are checking vaccination status.