I Just Found Out Jennifer Aniston Refers To Her Home As 'The Babe Cave' And I Can't Get Enough

Home is where the heart is, and every home should ideally have the space to let its inhabitants enjoy themselves. Finding out that Jennifer Aniston takes that idea very seriously, while we all wait for The Morning Show S4 premiere in the 2025 TV guide , is too good. With it being the answer to the man cave, I absolutely am obsessed with Aniston’s ‘The Babe Cave.’

While Aniston and her home have made news before due to a person driving through her gate (and the investigation of said driver after the fact), she took to Instagram earlier this week to wish her followers a simple, "Happy Monday." Within the post, among the slides of her and her dog, loved ones and a beautiful sunset, she revealed the apparent nickname for her home. Peep the third slide for the doormat in front of her pup that reads "The Babe Cave," and let the wholesomeness of the collection calm any early week stressors, if you have any:

With the small peek into her homelife, the cheeky and fun nickname for her house is A+ material. Between hanging out with her animals, having friends and loved ones over to hang in beautifully designed rooms or outdoor spaces and watching a sunset daily that resembles the last pic, I think she hit every note of what a babe cave should be.

The commenters of this post are vibing hard with the cozy and comforting vibes her home brings to the table, including Kerri Kenney-Silver (Tina Fey’s The Four Seasons). Fans are loving how calming and grounded these snaps are, and also wished her a great beginning of the week. Some even share it’s what they’re trying to emulate–check out a small sample below:

❤️❤️❤️❤️- kerrikenneysilver

Good to see you relaxed - powerof22positivity

Gorgeous folk and sunset! 🧡- williemoe52

Same to you and your fur baby!! ❤️❤️❤️- paulhoff777

Goals 🥹- haleyybaylee

It’s an excellent serotonin boost I didn’t know I needed, including the statement-making doormat. Realistically, though, with all that the Friends alum has accomplished in her career and what is still left on Anniston’s bucket list , jokingly referred to or not, the A-lister deserves the makings of a babe cave.

Even beyond the coming season of TMS, which you can stream with your Apple TV+ account , there are more big-hitting projects to come. Around the corner, in 2026, is the book-to-movie adaptation of Andy Weir's Project Hail Mary , and the first highly anticipated PHM trailer dropped yesterday. Beyond that, she and director Sophie Goodheart are gearing up for a comedy project that is still in early stages of development but should be a lot of fun when it does hit theaters.

Thankfully, between her busy schedule on set and beyond, Aniston’s "The Babe Cave" will always be there for her to rest and relax. There really is no place like home, and I love that for her.