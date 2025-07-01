Yikes, Diddy’s Parties Getting Referenced In A Schitt's Creek Joke Sure Hits Different In 2025
It almost works better.
I'm watching Schitt's Creek with my Prime subscription for the first time, and boy, watching this show was long overdue. While other fans are watching other shows that remind them of Dan and Eugene Levy's comedy, I'm enjoying it for the first time and found a legitimate case of that actually working to my advantage. The very first episode of this comedy has a joke about Diddy parties, and the scene hits a lot differently now than it did back then.
For those curious about the moment, check out the pilot and go to the end of the episode. There, Alexis finds out that despite her boyfriend Stavros initially saying he was going to rescue her from the small town they were forced to move to, he's breaking up with her instead. This is for a Diddy-related event, and one that Alexis is likely happy she didn't attend in hindsight:
Now, before the theories pop up saying the Schitt's Creek writing team was trying to warn the world about Diddy before it happened, let's remember that the former rapper's parties were legendary in Hollywood. His white parties in particular were very popular, as he would do wild antics like show up with a copy of the Declaration of Independence.
While I would imagine the scene was initially written to showcase how Alexis was dating a shallow guy who didn't care about her, it has a completely different feel in 2025. With all the horrid details surrounding Diddy's parties since his arrest, and all the talk of baby oil, it makes it sound like Stavros wasn't a person that Alexis should've been hanging out with in the first place.
While I think we'd all rather live in a world where none of those alleged real-life crimes occurred, the way the scene plays out still works for Schitt's Creek. As we learn throughout Season 1 and 2, Alexis has a habit of getting herself into bad situations and has frequently required the help of her family to get out of a jam.
Not to get too dark, but let's not forget that Alexis was also on probation at the time she was supposed to attend the Diddy Party. Had something occurred at that event and she was present and liable, it could have come back to haunt her in court. Fortunately, she was confined to trash pickup duty in Schitt's Creek, where she ultimately met Mutt. Still, wild to think this joke had even more relevance in 2025, as we await the verdict for Diddy's trial following closing remarks.
Schitt's Creek is available to stream for free with ads on Prime Video, so what are you waiting for? I'm already halfway through Season 2 after just starting a binge a couple of days ago, so it's a great watch for anyone without a lot of time to commit to a series.
