The Suicide Squad: Margot Robbie’s Update About Doctor Who Icon Peter Capaldi’s Thinker Will Make Fans Happy

The DC Extended Universe has been making headlines for months over the Snyder Cut, but there are a number of projects coming to theaters. Next up is James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which will be an R-rated sequel/reboot to David Ayer’s original. And Harley Quinn actress Margot Robbie’s latest tease about Peter Capaldi playing Thinker will make comic fans very happy.