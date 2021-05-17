The Suicide Squad: Margot Robbie’s Update About Doctor Who Icon Peter Capaldi’s Thinker Will Make Fans Happy

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The DC Extended Universe has been making headlines for months over the Snyder Cut, but there are a number of projects coming to theaters. Next up is James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which will be an R-rated sequel/reboot to David Ayer’s original. And Harley Quinn actress Margot Robbie’s latest tease about Peter Capaldi playing Thinker will make comic fans very happy.
There’s a ton of anticipation for The Suicide Squad, as fans are eager to see James Gunn’s comic sensibilities go from Marvel to DC. Gunn assembled a killer cast for Task Force X, many of whom aren’t expected to make it out alive. Doctor Who icon Peter Capaldi is playing the villainous Thinker, and Margot Robbie teased his upcoming role, saying:
He’s such an exceptional actor and he’s such a lovely guy. It’s funny, it’s a huge cast, but we really all did do a lot together. I don’t want to give away anything, so I won’t tell you what to expect, but he brings gravitas to the role.
Can this movie arrive already? There’s a ton of talent making up the cast of The Suicide Squad, and Peter Capaldi is one of many household names making up the titular team. While he hasn’t gotten a ton of airtime in the limited trailers, Margot Robbie made it clear that the character and performance will both deliver.
Margot Robbie’s comments to Den of Geek are sure to excite the hardcore comic book fans out there. Every time superheroes or villains are adapted for the big screen, the fandom pays attention to how accurate they are from the page. It’s unclear how Thinker will factor into The Suicide Squad’s story, but is seems that Gunn stuck to the source material.
In addition to arriving in theaters, The Suicide Squad will also be hitting HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
In the comics, Thinker is a title utilized by a few different characters over the years/universes. Typically the villain has a genius level intellect, and is often capable of telekinesis and even mind control. It’s currently unclear how powerful Peter Capaldi’s version will be, but James Gunn is a massive fan of the DC comics who picked The Suicide Squad to direct for a reason.
The Suicide Squad will mark the first time Thinker was adapted for the big screen, but he’s been in a number of other mediums besides the comics. In addition to various animated adaptations, he’s also a villain in the CW’s Flash series. Peter Capaldi gets to break new ground with James Gunn’s upcoming blockbuster, and Doctor Who fans are particularly thrilled.
The Suicide Squad will arrive in theaters and HBO Max on August 6th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.