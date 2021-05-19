Ahead Of Venom 2, 6 Worst Things Carnage Has Done In Marvel Comics

Carnage stabbed Martha and then proceeded to write "Carnage Rules" onto the wall of the elevator behind her. Surprisingly, he did not kill her but just imagine being in the same elevator with a terrifying figure while they proceed to write cringe graffiti behind you with your own blood. You want to complain, but there's really nothing that can be done, and in the end, Martha got off a lot better than most people who go toe-to-toe with Carnage.