Ahead Of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The Franchise’s Flash Thompson Actor Shares One Hope For The Character (And I Have Mixed Feelings)

Let's talk about this, Spider-Man fans.

Tony Revolori in Spider-Man: No Way Home
(Image credit: Sony)

Sony’s standalone live-action Spider-Verse officially seems dead following a series of duds. All the while, the actual live-action Spider-Man that exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen success that’s unmatched for a character that’s been adapted for film so many times. With the upcoming Brand New Day, Tom Holland will do something nobody has done before: star in a fourth Spidey movie. Ahead of that, co-star Tony Revelori revealed something he'd love to seen, and I'm torn.

What will actually happen in the upcoming Spidey flick is anyone's guest but, now that Sony’s Venom franchise has come to an end, seeing an official MCU Venom isn’t outside the realm of possibility. If it were to happen, Tony Revolori, who plays Flash Thompson in the continuity, admits he would love to follow in the comic character’s footsteps and become Agent Venom. He told The Direct

Yeah, you know, look, I've read the comics that everyone's read. I would be really, really f-ing excited to do something like that. That would be really cool. I have no idea what or if or when or maybe, and we'll see. Look, the hope is to do it, the dream is to do it. And we'll see if it ever happens. And if it doesn't, they're making great shit regardless that I will watch over and over and over again, and I'm just happy to have been a part of it.

While the version of Venom that we saw in Sony’s trilogy with Tom Hardy is the somewhat traditional version of the character, the Venom symbiote of the comics has gone a lot of places and bonded with a lot of people over the decades. One of those was Flash Thompson, who bonded with Venom as part of a U.S. government program when Thompson was in the military. The character became known as Agent Venom.

On the one hand, this is a kind of brilliant idea. If and when Venom ever officially joins the MCU, doing it in a significantly different way makes a lot of sense. After all, fans just saw a trilogy of Venom/Eddie Brock movies, which are officially part of Marvel’s multiverse, so doing it again likely isn’t going to excite a lot of people.

On top of that, connecting Venom to an existing MCU character that audiences know certainly makes more sense than introducing all of it with new characters. Fans know the character already, and they know Flash, so why not? Tony Revolori’s version of Flash is also significantly different from the traditional comic iteration, which means an original, and therefore more interesting, version of Agent Venom as a result.

At the same time, it’s not even clear at this point whether Tony Revolori, or other recurring Spidey movie actors are even going to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, nobody knows Peter Parker. This gives the movie a really intriguing opportunity to take the franchise in new directions, and if everybody from the other movies just comes back anyway, it won’t feel like much of anything is “brand new.”

Like a lot of people, I would love to see Tom Holland’s Spider-Man go up against Venom at some point, whatever form that may take. If it ends up being Flash Thompson’s Venom, it's not the worst idea. I'm just not sure it's the right one.

Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

