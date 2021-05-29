Cruella 2: The Cast Shares How They Would Like To See Their Characters Return

I would love to. What I think is really beautiful about how the film ends is that it ends in a way that is really open, so it could go anywhere. What I would love to see if there is more in the future is just seeing in what ways Anita and Cruella’s paths continue to interact because I think were so used to stories about breakups that are traditional between lovers that it’s really interesting when you see and I think it’s very relatable for a lot of women to see friendship breakups and to see friendships evolve and grow and how you come together and move apart with age, so I think there’s more to see.