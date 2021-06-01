Spirit Untamed Reviews Are Here, Check Out What Critics Are Saying About The Spirit: Stallion Of The Cimarron Spin-Off

The summer movie season is here! The latest film from DreamWorks Animation, Spirit Untamed, gallops into theaters this Friday, June 4. It was directed by Elaine Bogan and co-directed by Ennio Torresan Jr. (in their feature film directorial debuts!) and features Isabela Merced, Jake Gyllenhaal, Julianne Moore, Marsai Martin, Mckenna Grace, Walton Goggins, Eiza González, and Andre Braugher. The feature is based on the Netflix series Spirit Riding Free and is a spin-off of the animated flick Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron.

In this adventure movie, Lucky Prescott's life is changed forever when she moves from the city to a small frontier town and befriends a wild mustang named Spirit. Spirit Untamed doesn’t release in theaters until this Friday, June 4, but critics have already started sharing their reviews, so let’s see what they have to say.