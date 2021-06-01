news

Seth Rogen Teases The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Reboot With Cool Image

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2007 animated movie

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are heading back to the big screen, though it won’t be the versions we saw in 2014 and 2016. Instead, it was announced last year an animated reboot centered on the heroes in a half shell is on the way, with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg attached to produce. Cut to today, Rogen had dropped an intriguing tease for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot with a cool image that, among other things, shares the movie’s release date.

Taking to social media, Seth Rogen shared this page of notes that Leonardo, the blue-masked member of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, put together. There’s a lot to pour over here, but first, take a look at the date in the top right-hand corner: August 11, 2023. That also happens to be the same day that we’ll get to see the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot in theaters. Funny how that worked out…

So what else has Leonardo jotted down on this paper? Most of it the content is scientific, from pinpointing the elements on the periodical that make up the acronym for this unusual superhero team to going over the different types of mutations. But in typical teenaged fashion, Leonardo has also doodled all over the page, from questioning his identity next to a vial of the ooze that transformed him, Donatello, Michelangelo and Raphael, to drawing the same S that’s been a staple of school life for decades now. Clearly there’s going to be a lot on Leo’s mind when August 11, 2023 rolls around.

More to come…

