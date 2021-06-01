Seth Rogen Teases The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Reboot With Cool Image

So what else has Leonardo jotted down on this paper? Most of it the content is scientific, from pinpointing the elements on the periodical that make up the acronym for this unusual superhero team to going over the different types of mutations. But in typical teenaged fashion, Leonardo has also doodled all over the page, from questioning his identity next to a vial of the ooze that transformed him, Donatello, Michelangelo and Raphael, to drawing the same S that’s been a staple of school life for decades now. Clearly there’s going to be a lot on Leo’s mind when August 11, 2023 rolls around.