Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Noir Has Dropped Its First Official Looks, And They Confirm One Big Hope I’ve Been Having For The Spider-Man Series

There are two things to look forward to on the live-action Spider-Man front. In one corner, Spider-Man: Brand-New Day begins filming soon and is slated for a summer 2026 release, continuing the adventures of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In another corner, we have the Prime Video series Spider-Noir, which stars Nicholas Cage as an older, grizzled version of the Web-Slinger who’s active in 1930s New York. The first official image and a teaser from the latter project is finally here, and they’ve confirmed one big hope I’ve been having for the upcoming TV show: that it’s entirely black and white.

First, check out the image that was shared during Amazon’s annual upfronts presentation of Spider-Noir’s title hero. This will be Cage’s second time portraying Spider-Man Noir, having previously voiced him in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse:

(Image credit: Prime Video)

One of the main things that can dictate if a superhero costume looks good in live-action is how faithful it is to the original look from the comics. Well, mission accomplished here, because this looks like Spider-Man Noir was ripped directly from the printed page and into real life. I’m especially into the texture of the mask Nicolas Cage’s character is wearing in the Prime Video subscription-exclusive series, and the goggles are also superb.

Now, immediately after I saw this Spider-Noir picture, I was hoping that the black and white was not just a stylistic choice, and that the series itself would be lacking in color. Thankfully, this was confirmed to be the case not long after, as you’ll see in the below teaser video:

The first teaser for ‘SPIDER-NOIR’ with Nicholas Cage reprising his role as Spider-Man. pic.twitter.com/FPmzPva5qHMay 12, 2025

This teaser doesn’t really reveal anything that we already knew about Spider-Noir from various announcements and reports, but I’m definitely digging the show’s vibe and aesthetic. Most importantly, it was wise for Prime Video to go black and white for this show instead of color. It’s a fitting choice for the 1930s setting and its, well, noir tone. At the very least, this helps Spider-Noir visually stand out from other superhero TV shows.

It hasn’t been clarified yet if the Spider-Man Noir Nicolas Cage is playing is Peter Parker or will go by another name. Regardless, when we meet him, he’ll be a down-on-his-luck private investigator who’s put his past as NYC’s only superhero behind him, but something will spur him back into costumed action. Cage’s co-stars include Lamorne Morris, Brendan Gleeson (who’s reportedly playing the main villain), Abraham Popoola, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez and Jack Huston, among others.

Spider-Noir will debut on Prime Video and MGM+ sometime in 2026, with Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot serving as its co-showrunners and executive producers. Meanwhile, if you’re looking to enjoy other Spider-Man movies and TV shows, break out your Disney+ subscription to see what’s available on that platform.